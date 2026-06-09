Hidden Off The Coast Of New Brunswick Is Canada's Lesser-Known, Enchanting Island Gem You Can Access At Low Tide

Canada's thousands of islands are globally recognized destinations for exquisite views and delectable seafood; however, some lesser-known gems often get overlooked and deserve the same attention. One such spot is the enchanting Ministers Island. Receiving only around 24,000 visitors in 2024, this National Historic Site can only be accessed during low tide. The island is tucked away just off the coast of St. Andrews, New Brunswick, and visitors who make the journey are rewarded with scenic coastal paths and a historic mansion to explore.

The entire 500-acre island was once a summer estate, established in 1892 by Sir William Van Horne, who was the builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway. Long before his arrival, the Passamaquoddy people lived here, naming the island Qonasqamqi Monihkuk, and visitors can see a 2,700-year-old shell midden.

The only route to and from the island is a gravel path accessible by foot, bicycle, and car, which is submerged when the tide is in. It is open seasonally, generally from May to October each year, and the operating hours are determined by the tides. You'll need to acquire a day pass, which covers the whole island. Optional tours and memberships are also available for a fee.