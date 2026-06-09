Hidden Off The Coast Of New Brunswick Is Canada's Lesser-Known, Enchanting Island Gem You Can Access At Low Tide
Canada's thousands of islands are globally recognized destinations for exquisite views and delectable seafood; however, some lesser-known gems often get overlooked and deserve the same attention. One such spot is the enchanting Ministers Island. Receiving only around 24,000 visitors in 2024, this National Historic Site can only be accessed during low tide. The island is tucked away just off the coast of St. Andrews, New Brunswick, and visitors who make the journey are rewarded with scenic coastal paths and a historic mansion to explore.
The entire 500-acre island was once a summer estate, established in 1892 by Sir William Van Horne, who was the builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway. Long before his arrival, the Passamaquoddy people lived here, naming the island Qonasqamqi Monihkuk, and visitors can see a 2,700-year-old shell midden.
The only route to and from the island is a gravel path accessible by foot, bicycle, and car, which is submerged when the tide is in. It is open seasonally, generally from May to October each year, and the operating hours are determined by the tides. You'll need to acquire a day pass, which covers the whole island. Optional tours and memberships are also available for a fee.
Explore Van Horne's historic estate on Ministers Island
Van Horne's 50-room mansion, named Covenhoven, still contains his furniture and other belongings, including a carriage, cookware, and paintings both collected by him and some created by his own hand. Much of what you see here is placed right where he left it.
The gigantic livestock barn boasts two grain silos and was where his thoroughbred horses and Dutch Belted cattle were stabled. Van Horne had his own creamery for milk and butter, which he had shipped to him whenever he was away. He even grew vegetables in an on-site greenhouse.
Among his other buildings are an automobile garage, a windmill, a gardener's house, and a gas house. On the southernmost tip of the island rests his turret-shaped bathhouse. For recreation, he had his own island beaches, a croquet lawn, a tennis court, wooded hiking trails, and idyllic gardens and lawns for a quiet stroll. The whole island was a private paradise.
Hiking trails and interactive events on Ministers Island
With an average 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor and 4.7 stars on Google Reviews, this small island is big on impressiveness. Events like concerts, interactive classes, and festivals take place throughout the season, bringing music and fun to complement the views.
Coastal views of Passamaquoddy Bay will entice you to hike the trail that loops most of the way around the island. Bring your hiking shoes and traverse the easy trek along scenic clifftops, grassy meadows, and deep green forests. Take a guided two-hour educational tour or feel free to wander on your own.
Ministers Island is an intrinsic part of the coastal escape of St. Andrews. While there are several under-the-radar island destinations in Canada, Ministers Island offers history and coastal landscapes to engage visitors of all ages.