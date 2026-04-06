Canada's Coastal Escape Is A Charming Town With Old-School Architecture, A Lovely Garden, And Whale Watching
Canada, the country with the longest coastline in the world, has many waterfront communities, but one of the most beautiful of them all is tucked along the southern shore of the New Brunswick province. On the northern side of Passamaquoddy Bay from the border of Maine, St. Andrews is a quaint town that was settled in the late 18th century by British loyalists and became a bustling port. By the late 19th century, Canadian and American city dwellers came to this coastal escape by railroad, lured by the oceanfront setting and timeless charm of St. Andrews. The shingled Algonquin Resort has been the town's center of hospitality since it opened in 1889and has hosted famous figures such as then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
St. Andrews' centuries-old streets are lined with historic architecture, from elegant Georgian mansions to Queen Anne Revival cottages. In fact, the well-preserved buildings and scenic waterfront setting earned it a National Historic Site of Canada designation. Some of its most impressive private estates are now open to the public, such as the lush Kingsbrae Garden, the Ross Memorial Museum, and Ministers Island. Further afield, you can venture on whale-watching cruises into the Bay of Fundy, which is a popular migrating destination for whales in the summer.
The best way to reach St. Andrews from the U.S. is to fly into an airport in Maine and then cross the border at Calais, Maine's underrated city on the Canadian border, which is a 30-minute drive from St. Andrews. The best time to visit St. Andrews is between June and September, when high temperatures hover between 66 and 73 degrees Fahrenheit and you have the highest chance of spotting whales.
Exploring historic architecture and gardens in St. Andrews
St. Andrews is easily walkable with its grid layout and petite size. Start by strolling down Water Street, the town's main thoroughfare, which overlooks the picturesque St. Andrews harbor. Tucked into the historic and quaint facades are gift shops, art galleries, and cozy cafes. To get a peek into the lifestyle of St. Andrews' elite summer visitors, head to the Ross Memorial Museum, housed in a stately Georgian-style manor a few blocks away. The former summer home of wealthy American art collectors Henry and Juliette Ross, the Ross Memorial Museum exhibits the couple's collection of lavish rugs, fine furniture, and painted landscapes. One of the best examples of St. Andrews' old-school architecture is a short stroll away at the Algonquin Resort, which boasts an impressive shingled Tudor Revival building. Even if you're not staying here, don't miss stopping into this iconic summer resort for afternoon tea or a drink at the Right Whale Pub.
Across the street from the resort is the Kingsbrae Garden, a lush wonderland that encompasses nearly 30 acres in the heart of St. Andrews. Open seasonally between May and October, visitors can explore a tapestry of lovely gardens, from manicured knot gardens blooming with roses to apple orchards and vegetable gardens. You can meander past the sparkling duck pond, over which towers a storybook Dutch windmill, or wander into the Acadian Forest Trail that fringes the edges of the property. Beyond the flora, there is plenty of roaming fauna, including alpacas and peacocks. "One of the most magical moments was discovering a hidden path that led to a secret garden — it truly felt like a fairytale," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We spent three hours there and could've easily stayed longer."
Whale-watching and aquatic adventures in St. Andrews
St. Andrews is a gateway to the vast Bay of Fundy, whose waters draw migrating whales during the summer. Directly from the harbor you can embark on cruises between June and October to spot whales and other marine life, including seals, porpoise, and maritime birds. The bay's waters welcome a variety of whales during this migration season; however, different species are seen at varying times. Minke whales typically arrive by June, while the larger humpback whales journey over later in July or August.The top-rated St. Andrews' whale-watching cruise on Tripadvisor is Quoddy Link Marine, which offers a three-hour cruise on a spacious catamaran, and guests rave about the insightful tour guides. Another unique whale-watching tour is held by Fundy Tide Runners, which takes you out on thrilling Zodiac Hurricane boats for two-hour cruises to get up close to the whales. Both of these cruises leave directly from the Market Wharf near central King Street.
Beyond whale-watching, there's plenty to discover in the waters surrounding St. Andrews. Located less than a half-mile offshore is Ministers Island, a 500-acre island that was once a private estate. Today, it can only be visited during low tide when the ocean floor dries up for cars to cross. Anchored by the 19th-century manor of Sir William Van Horne, a railroad baron, the sprawling island features gardens, nature trails, and farmland. Further afield, you can make the journey over to Campobello Island in the Bay of Fundy to visit Roosevelt Campobello International Park, Franklin Delano Roosevelt's once-private summer home that's now an international park.