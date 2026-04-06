Canada's Coastal Escape Is A Charming Town With Old-School Architecture, A Lovely Garden, And Whale Watching

Canada, the country with the longest coastline in the world, has many waterfront communities, but one of the most beautiful of them all is tucked along the southern shore of the New Brunswick province. On the northern side of Passamaquoddy Bay from the border of Maine, St. Andrews is a quaint town that was settled in the late 18th century by British loyalists and became a bustling port. By the late 19th century, Canadian and American city dwellers came to this coastal escape by railroad, lured by the oceanfront setting and timeless charm of St. Andrews. The shingled Algonquin Resort has been the town's center of hospitality since it opened in 1889and has hosted famous figures such as then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

St. Andrews' centuries-old streets are lined with historic architecture, from elegant Georgian mansions to Queen Anne Revival cottages. In fact, the well-preserved buildings and scenic waterfront setting earned it a National Historic Site of Canada designation. Some of its most impressive private estates are now open to the public, such as the lush Kingsbrae Garden, the Ross Memorial Museum, and Ministers Island. Further afield, you can venture on whale-watching cruises into the Bay of Fundy, which is a popular migrating destination for whales in the summer.

The best way to reach St. Andrews from the U.S. is to fly into an airport in Maine and then cross the border at Calais, Maine's underrated city on the Canadian border, which is a 30-minute drive from St. Andrews. The best time to visit St. Andrews is between June and September, when high temperatures hover between 66 and 73 degrees Fahrenheit and you have the highest chance of spotting whales.