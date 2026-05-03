Canada's Under-The-Radar Island Destination In New Brunswick Is A Haven For Retirees And History Buffs

New Brunswick, Canada, is a humble province connected to Maine by land and the Bay of Fundy. Located within the bay is the small island of Campobello — a hidden gem with only 949 residents dedicated to preserving the island's rich history and leisurely tourism industry. Campobello Island is particularly well suited for retirees and history buffs seeking an off-the-beaten-path vacation. U.S. News & World Report even ranked the island among the best places to retire in Canada in 2025.

One of the key sites on the island is Roosevelt Campobello International Park, founded jointly by former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson in 1964. Retirees can enjoy leisurely strolls in the park, scenic drives, and an array of charming summer cottages. Meanwhile, visitors chasing the island's history will be pleased to find sites and programs dedicated to the Roosevelt family, marine history, and conflicts over the island's ownership.

The closest airports to Campobello Island include the Saint John Airport and the Bangor International Airport, both of which are a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Campobello. The island remains under-the-radar largely due to how cut off it is from its home country. Although part of Canada, the only way to reach the island by car is from Lubec, Maine. There is also a ferry service from Deer Island on the Canadian side, which is a fantastic way to see the jagged shore lined with evergreen forests, rolling hills, and secluded summer cottages from the water.