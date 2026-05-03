Canada's Under-The-Radar Island Destination In New Brunswick Is A Haven For Retirees And History Buffs
New Brunswick, Canada, is a humble province connected to Maine by land and the Bay of Fundy. Located within the bay is the small island of Campobello — a hidden gem with only 949 residents dedicated to preserving the island's rich history and leisurely tourism industry. Campobello Island is particularly well suited for retirees and history buffs seeking an off-the-beaten-path vacation. U.S. News & World Report even ranked the island among the best places to retire in Canada in 2025.
One of the key sites on the island is Roosevelt Campobello International Park, founded jointly by former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson in 1964. Retirees can enjoy leisurely strolls in the park, scenic drives, and an array of charming summer cottages. Meanwhile, visitors chasing the island's history will be pleased to find sites and programs dedicated to the Roosevelt family, marine history, and conflicts over the island's ownership.
The closest airports to Campobello Island include the Saint John Airport and the Bangor International Airport, both of which are a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Campobello. The island remains under-the-radar largely due to how cut off it is from its home country. Although part of Canada, the only way to reach the island by car is from Lubec, Maine. There is also a ferry service from Deer Island on the Canadian side, which is a fantastic way to see the jagged shore lined with evergreen forests, rolling hills, and secluded summer cottages from the water.
Leisure and history lessons on Campobello Island
Campobello Island is a nature lover's paradise, especially for retirees seeking more accessible ways to enjoy the great outdoors. One of the most popular things to do is visit the Roosevelt Campobello International Park. The park hosts a range of activities, including seasonal tours, easy trails, cycle paths, picnic spots, gardens, and carriage roads designed for scenic driving.
The peaceful island has a rich history thanks in large part to the Roosevelt family, who spent many summers relaxing on Campobello. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's parents gifted their son a cottage here for his wedding. Today, history buffs can take a guided tour of Franklin D. Roosevelt's summer home or visit another historic bayside cottage. The Roosevelt summer home hosts Eleanor's Tea daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Atlantic Time. Beyond that, tourists are welcome to join FDR Happy Hour at Prince Cottage, which includes a history lecture, a cocktail, and charcuterie.
History buffs and retirees alike will love the rich maritime sites on Campobello, including the lighthouses located at East Quoddy, Mulholland Point, and in the Lubec Channel. They serve as fantastic viewpoints to watch the magnificent Bay of Fundy tides — which fluctuate by up to 53 feet — roll in and out. An honorable mention is due to the West Quoddy lighthouse in Quoddy Head State Park. Although it is over the bridge in Lubec, it serves as the easternmost point of the U.S. and is well worth the drive.
Where to stay, dine, and when to visit the island
Staying overnight is a fantastic way to extend your time on this underrated island. The best way to do so is to follow in the footsteps of Roosevelt and rent a cottage. The Pollock Cove Seaside Retreat offers a range of bayside stays. Beyond those, vacationers can check Vrbo and Airbnb for additional lodging. Rentals range from rustic cabins to vacation mansions equipped with bay views, hot tubs, and more. There is also one motel on the island.
The Northeastern seaboard has spectacular cuisine characterized by lobster, clams, and scallops. Shediac, a town not far from Campobello Island in New Brunswick, is even considered the lobster capital of the world. When this meshes with the Acadian palate of New Brunswick, visitors can expect hearty dishes like poutine, decadent pastries, and more. Dining on Campobello Island is limited; some of the restaurants include the laid-back Herring Cove Golf Lodge Restaurant as well as the Porch at Friar's Bay. Beyond these, island visitors may cross the bridge into Lubec for a more robust dining scene.
With an annual count of only 170,000 visitors, tourists don't need to factor in crowds when deciding when to vacation. Late June to September is the optimal time to visit Campobello Island, as the air is warm and the Roosevelt Campobello International Park is open. It is also recommended to visit the bay during a full or new moon cycle when the tidal range is most impressive.