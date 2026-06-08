Iceland's Largest Mud Pool Is Remote, Mystical, And Just A Quick Drive Away From Blue Lagoon

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While taking advantage of Iceland Air's stopover program that lets you explore volcanoes and lagoons without booking an extra flight, I had a total of 23 hours in Iceland, and I was determined to make the most of it. Thankfully, I rented a car to do some exploring of the country's more remote, mystical areas, including Gunnuhver Hot Springs — Iceland's largest mud pool. The putrid stench of sulfur hit me as soon as I started walking near one of Iceland's most intriguing attractions. It almost made me gag, but still, this somehow ended up being one of the most jaw-dropping parts of my trip to the land of fire and ice.

My first stop was the Blue Lagoon, but after my wellness-focused time there, I added in some time for a little off-the-beaten-path sightseeing. I took a quick drive along quiet roads, surrounded only by lava fields on both sides. There weren't many other cars on the road, and the serene ride itself was worth it. However, I was even more amazed when I arrived at Gunnuhver Hot Springs, which felt like it was in the middle of nowhere.

This geothermal wonder on the Reykjanes Peninsula sits within an active volcanic zone. While there weren't any volcanic eruptions while I was there, Gunnuhver Hot Springs allowed me to see first-hand just how powerful the Earth can be. Sitting in this remote location and witnessing the mighty steam vents first-hand was mesmerizing. Admittedly, it was a little creepy — which I think added to the mystique of the experience.