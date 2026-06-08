Iceland's Largest Mud Pool Is Remote, Mystical, And Just A Quick Drive Away From Blue Lagoon
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While taking advantage of Iceland Air's stopover program that lets you explore volcanoes and lagoons without booking an extra flight, I had a total of 23 hours in Iceland, and I was determined to make the most of it. Thankfully, I rented a car to do some exploring of the country's more remote, mystical areas, including Gunnuhver Hot Springs — Iceland's largest mud pool. The putrid stench of sulfur hit me as soon as I started walking near one of Iceland's most intriguing attractions. It almost made me gag, but still, this somehow ended up being one of the most jaw-dropping parts of my trip to the land of fire and ice.
My first stop was the Blue Lagoon, but after my wellness-focused time there, I added in some time for a little off-the-beaten-path sightseeing. I took a quick drive along quiet roads, surrounded only by lava fields on both sides. There weren't many other cars on the road, and the serene ride itself was worth it. However, I was even more amazed when I arrived at Gunnuhver Hot Springs, which felt like it was in the middle of nowhere.
This geothermal wonder on the Reykjanes Peninsula sits within an active volcanic zone. While there weren't any volcanic eruptions while I was there, Gunnuhver Hot Springs allowed me to see first-hand just how powerful the Earth can be. Sitting in this remote location and witnessing the mighty steam vents first-hand was mesmerizing. Admittedly, it was a little creepy — which I think added to the mystique of the experience.
The mystique of Gunnuhver Hot Springs
Gunnuhver Hot Springs has been recognized for its geological significance and is part of the Reykjanes UNESCO Global Geopark. There are 55 geologic sites within the more than 300-square-mile geopark, allowing options for additional exploration if you have more time. Some of the spots are more challenging than others, but with the boardwalk and marked path, Gunnuhver Hot Springs is an easy spot to walk.
At almost 66 feet wide, this is Iceland's largest mud pool. It can be hard to see the mud amid the massive amounts of steam being expelled from the Earth. To say it is hot is an understatement — temperatures have exceeded 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't come looking to take a swim here. As the ground heats up, this giant mud hole gurgles with water, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen sulfide. That boiling, muddy mess is the culprit behind the strong sulfuric aroma wafting through the air.
As I strolled amongst the smelly steam, it was hard not to get the heebie jeebies. I was surrounded by striking terrain that made me feel like I was on Mars, and it was totally eerie. A boardwalk led me to the source of the steam at Gunnuhver Hot Springs. It was nice to have the view from above, but that's also where I saw a sign that made me realize there was something weird and twisted behind this mystical, hidden spot (pictured). When you visit, you can read the story of the resident ghost Gunna, who is thought to be trapped inside the boiling waters. I can't say I saw or heard Gunna, but there are some strange sounds coming from the ground.
Tips for visiting Gunnuhver Hot Springs
On the extended layover, I also really enjoyed visiting the Blue Lagoon. Unlike Gunnuhver, you can actually take a dip in the water there, and it adds a dramatic contrast to the mud pool's geothermal vibes. Many travelers will tell you that the Blue Lagoon is one of the destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland. Personally, I feel that the spa-like experience helped cure the jet lag from my overnight flight, rejuvenating me for my adventure at Gunnuhver. It's a pretty quick drive between the destinations, about 25 minutes.
On the drive from the airport to the Blue Lagoon, you'll get a peek at some of Iceland's strange terrain. The drive to Gunnuhver is even more remote, and that's when it transforms into something really cool. Icelanders drive on the right-hand side of the road, so I felt comfortable with it. However, if you don't want to rent a car, you can still see Gunnuhver Hot Springs on a guided tour from Viator or Get Your Guide, which includes multiple stops. If you go on your own, though, it won't cost you anything (except gas), as there's no admission charge to see this geological wonder.
While meandering along the trail at Gunnuhver Hot Springs, I spotted the Reykjanes Lighthouse in the distance. That is another cool thing to see in the area. If you want to drive to the lighthouse, you can do so in about 10 minutes. Complete your trip with some of Rick Steves' recommendations of the best things to do in Iceland.