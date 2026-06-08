Just Outside Philadelphia Is Pennsylvania's Scenic County Known For Wineries And World-Class Gardens

Southeastern Pennsylvania is an unassuming place, often overshadowed by nearby cities like Philadelphia and New York City. At its heart is Chester County, a sleepy region characterized by rolling farmland, forested parks, and small villages. But amid the rural landscapes and quiet country roads are charming wineries, world-class gardens, and thriving communities with all kinds of things to do.

Located in the Delaware Valley, Chester County's humid continental climate makes it an incredibly desirable place for farmland, and increasingly, vineyards. Every season is uniquely beautiful in Chester County — think snowy winters, lush summers, colorful autumns, and abundant springs. In addition to vineyards, the region is home to some of the most beautiful gardens in North America. The most iconic is Longwood Gardens, but other honorable mentions include the gardens at Brandywine Museum of Art and the Jenkins Arboretum and Gardens.

As mentioned, Chester County is easily reachable from several major cities in the Mid-Atlantic region. In addition to Philly and NYC, it's also within driving distance of Wilmington, Delaware, as well as Baltimore, Maryland and Trenton, New Jersey. Some of the towns in Chester County are also on the historic Philadelphia Main Line, like Berwyn, a charming suburb with breweries and nerby trails. Visitors can travel between many of these communities on the SEPTA Regional Rail network.