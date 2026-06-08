Just Outside Philadelphia Is Pennsylvania's Scenic County Known For Wineries And World-Class Gardens
Southeastern Pennsylvania is an unassuming place, often overshadowed by nearby cities like Philadelphia and New York City. At its heart is Chester County, a sleepy region characterized by rolling farmland, forested parks, and small villages. But amid the rural landscapes and quiet country roads are charming wineries, world-class gardens, and thriving communities with all kinds of things to do.
Located in the Delaware Valley, Chester County's humid continental climate makes it an incredibly desirable place for farmland, and increasingly, vineyards. Every season is uniquely beautiful in Chester County — think snowy winters, lush summers, colorful autumns, and abundant springs. In addition to vineyards, the region is home to some of the most beautiful gardens in North America. The most iconic is Longwood Gardens, but other honorable mentions include the gardens at Brandywine Museum of Art and the Jenkins Arboretum and Gardens.
As mentioned, Chester County is easily reachable from several major cities in the Mid-Atlantic region. In addition to Philly and NYC, it's also within driving distance of Wilmington, Delaware, as well as Baltimore, Maryland and Trenton, New Jersey. Some of the towns in Chester County are also on the historic Philadelphia Main Line, like Berwyn, a charming suburb with breweries and nerby trails. Visitors can travel between many of these communities on the SEPTA Regional Rail network.
Discover wineries and gardens in Chester County
The micro-climate of Chester County has made it a premier wine-growing area in Pennsylvania. The county has even has a designated Brandywine Valley Wine Trail, showcasing a spread of nine beautiful wineries and cideries. Among them is the popular Paradocx Vineyard in Landenberg, set on a picturesque rolling hill. Enjoy a glass of vintage wine — or three — in the elevated kitchen, along with gourmet bites and views of the landscape.
While there are plenty of wineries to choose from, the cideries are also worth checking out. Old Stone Cider, located in Lewisville near the Maryland border, has a lineup of ciders on tap, served in a charming restored barn. The cidery also has on-site food trucks and hosts many community events throughout its opening season.
There's plenty more to do in Chester County than sip wine and cider — the region's rich soil also supports a number of botanical gardens. The most famous of them is Longwood Gardens, America's largest botanical garden, located in Kennett Square. Renowned landscape designer Pierre S. du Pont laid ground at Longwood in 1907, and his original Flower Garden Walk remains open today. On your visit, check out the Pierce-du Pont House to learn more about the founder amid stunning plant displays, seasonal blooms, and preserved architecture. Longwood features nearly 200 acres of gardens and 10,000 plant varieties. From November to January, the gardens are illuminated by thousands of twinkling lights and decorated trees.
Gardens, hotels, and attractions in Chester County
Just 10 minutes down the road from Longwood Gardens is the Brandywine Museum of Art, which boasts a show-stopping garden of its own. The museum's Wildflower and Native Plant Gardens consist of beautiful displays, with a focus on environmental conservation. Around 23 miles from the museum is the Jenkins Arboretum and Gardens, where you'll find curated plant exhibitions that are free to visit all year round. Those who wish to get outside will find many walking trails in Chester County, including the picturesque Springlawn Trail, located in Big Elk Creek State Park. The trail spans 4.1 miles and is used by both hikers and cyclists, with views of forests, meadows, and historic stone ruins.
Chester County is bursting with adorable and welcoming small towns, so choosing where to stay is no easy task. Kennett Square is an ideal choice for its proximity to Longwood Gardens. It also happens to be the "mushroom capital of the world," and even has an annual Mushroom Festival in September, which can be a fun time to visit. Another great place to stay is West Chester, a historic college town with global flavors and shopping. Kennett Square and West Chester are both home to The Bookhouse Hotel, a beautifully restored historic inn with modern comforts and shelves of books for guests to enjoy during their downtime.