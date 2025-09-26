Pennsylvania's Historic College Town Outside Philadelphia Is Bursting With Global Flavors And Downtown Shopping

If chugging steam locomotives over scenic bridges and unforgettable views of America's national parks visible from your train window are a familiar and idyllic picture for travelers, a big part of that is thanks to a small college town in Pennsylvania. Today, West Chester is known for its public university and downtown shopping, but back in the 1800s, it was where one of the very first American railroads was born. The West Chester Railroad Company brought freight goods, industry, and subsequently thousands of students to this quaint town surrounded by the mountains. This vital transport link put it on the map, and its importance as a driver of political and economic growth was recognized when it was added to the national list of historic places.

Amble on North High Street in the heart of downtown West Chester today and you'll spot features common to many small towns, from red-brick buildings housing restaurants and cafes to independent shops along the tree-lined boulevard. But look closer, and you'll notice West Chester has more to offer than a typical small town, from a thriving restaurant scene bursting with global flavors to over 100 independent shops that make it a true shopper's delight.

West Chester is just a 35-mile drive away from Philadelphia, its closest big hub. It's also an ideal stop if you're looking for a small, relaxing break after tackling one of Pennsylvania's natural wonders in the Appalachians, or after walking its pristine rail trail teeming with wildlife (which is also one of America's earliest of its kind). Depending on your hiking base, you can expect to drive 80 to 100 miles to West Chester, thanks to its proximity to Pennsylvania's countryside.