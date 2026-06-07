This Affordable, Underrated Town In Europe Has Gorgeous Beaches, Cobblestone Streets, And Delicious Cuisine

Europe's diverse coastlines are famous for their breathtaking beauty and mouthwatering cuisine, with regions such as the Amalfi Coast and the French Riviera topping many people's lists for a luxurious beach getaway. However, Europe's eastern coast is home to a small, historic Bulgarian town that offers all of the beauty of these areas without the high price tag. Situated along the Black Sea coast is Sozopol, one of the oldest cities in Bulgaria.

Relatively unknown compared to other European beach destinations, Sozopol is a local favorite destination for a tranquil vacation, and is one of the most popular resort areas in Bulgaria. Situated on a peninsula, Sozopol's history dates back centuries. Much of it is still present all around the city, making it feel as though you've stepped back in time. Sozopol began as a Greek colonial settlement during the 7th century called Apollonia Pontica, an important Black Sea port town named after Apollo, the Greek God of the sun. Today, Sozopol is divided in two, Old Town and newer section, with Old Town being named a museum-reserve in 1974.

One of Sozopol's biggest draws is its affordability. While prices can vary depending on what part of town you're in — Old Town or seaside accommodations can be a bit pricey — it is still much more cost-efficient than some other coastal European destinations. According to statistics from Numbeo, the average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is about $45 USD, whereas in Amalfi it's about $87 USD. Plus, Sozopol can be largely explored on foot, and many attractions such as the beaches and the historic buildings in Old town can be accessed for free.