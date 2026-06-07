This Affordable, Underrated Town In Europe Has Gorgeous Beaches, Cobblestone Streets, And Delicious Cuisine
Europe's diverse coastlines are famous for their breathtaking beauty and mouthwatering cuisine, with regions such as the Amalfi Coast and the French Riviera topping many people's lists for a luxurious beach getaway. However, Europe's eastern coast is home to a small, historic Bulgarian town that offers all of the beauty of these areas without the high price tag. Situated along the Black Sea coast is Sozopol, one of the oldest cities in Bulgaria.
Relatively unknown compared to other European beach destinations, Sozopol is a local favorite destination for a tranquil vacation, and is one of the most popular resort areas in Bulgaria. Situated on a peninsula, Sozopol's history dates back centuries. Much of it is still present all around the city, making it feel as though you've stepped back in time. Sozopol began as a Greek colonial settlement during the 7th century called Apollonia Pontica, an important Black Sea port town named after Apollo, the Greek God of the sun. Today, Sozopol is divided in two, Old Town and newer section, with Old Town being named a museum-reserve in 1974.
One of Sozopol's biggest draws is its affordability. While prices can vary depending on what part of town you're in — Old Town or seaside accommodations can be a bit pricey — it is still much more cost-efficient than some other coastal European destinations. According to statistics from Numbeo, the average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is about $45 USD, whereas in Amalfi it's about $87 USD. Plus, Sozopol can be largely explored on foot, and many attractions such as the beaches and the historic buildings in Old town can be accessed for free.
The historic cobblestone streets and mouthwatering Bulgarian Cuisine
Bulgarians have long known Sozopol to be a must-visit destination, with people coming from across the country to take advantage of the sparse crowds and stunning beaches. Even residents from Sofia — Bulgaria's underrated, budget-friendly and walkable capital city — make the four-and-a-half hour drive to take in the romantic and tranquil atmosphere. Much of Sozopol's historic charm can be found in Old Town. This district is made up of narrow, winding cobblestone streets and buildings that date back to the Bulgarian Revival. This part of town is a history buff's paradise. Visit the remains of Saint Nicholas the Miracle Worker, a medieval monastery complex, or check out the Southern Fortress Wall, a partially restored site that provides breathtaking views of the sea. For a more in-depth understanding of Sozopol's dense history, visit the Archaelogical Museum, which features over one thousand exhibits exploring Sozopol and Bulgaria's past.
Sozopol is also an underrated destination for incredible cuisine, with over 300 eateries in town to choose from. According to TripAdvisor, the best restaurant in the city is Urania Bistro, a charming seafood restaurant with stunning sea views. Visitors in Sozopol are encouraged to try grilled fish from local restaurants as they tend to be fresh from the harbor, and dining at Urania is a great chance to do so. For even more incredible views as well as traditional Bulgarian dishes, try the Windmill. One TripAdvisor review states that "the views are spectacular especially at sunset," and that the food was good and affordable, "especially the Bulgarian stuff."
Stunning Beaches and Natural Beauty in Sozopol
Sozopol has earned the title of "Mallorca of the Black Sea," as its historic charm and beautiful coasts are reminiscent of the Spanish Island of Mallorca, Europe's top hiking destination. There are plenty of stunning beaches to choose from, two of which are directly in the city. Situated between the old and new towns is Central Beach, which tends to get busy during the summer months. It boasts crystal clear waters and a lively atmosphere, and there are even more restaurants along the beach for some delicious seafood. A bit further south is Harmanite Beach, the longer of the two beaches in town. It is also has fewer crowds, making it a popular choice for families and a great spot to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery.
A little under two miles south of Sozopol is where you'll find Kavatsite Beach. It is a scenic area surrounded by nature and rocky cliffs that make it feel much farther from the city than it actually is. From the crystal clear water to the warm golden sand, it is easy to see why this beach considered to be one of the most beautiful in the area.Between the stunning beaches and the historic charm — and seeing as Bulgaria is one of Europe's most affordable countries to visit in 2025 — Sozopol should be high on your list of coastal getaways. While Sofia is somewhere between four and seven hours away depending on whether you driver a rental or take a train, the Burgas Airport (BOJ) is only about 50 minutes away.