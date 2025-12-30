This Island In Europe Just Ranked No. 1 For Hiking (And It's Loaded With Scenic Trails)

From Portugal's Camino de Santiago, a scenic and less-crowded version of the famous hike through France and Spain, to Sentiero Azzurro, one of the Belpaese's best walking routes connecting all five of the charming Cinque Terre villages, the four corners of the Old Continent are full of beautiful trails for every kind of hiker — seasoned and beginner. However, there's one place — or, better, an entire island — that, according to a recent study, beats them all. Island Hopping's travel insiders have identified the Spanish island of Mallorca as Europe's top destination for hiking.

This 1,500-ish square mile Mediterranean island, home to less than one million residents — the largest in the Iberian Peninsula and, along with Minorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, is part of the popular Balearic archipelago — manages to pack an incredibly high number of trails, especially considering its relatively compact size. Hikers can take advantage of more than 500 mapped and marked paths, a number shared with the following three destinations in the ranking — Crete in Greece, Sicily in Italy, and the Portuguese island of Madeira. For reference, California, the U.S. state with the most hiking trails, boasts over 16,000 trails, but its land area is about 110 times larger. But this is only one piece of the puzzle.

As reported by Travel + Leisure, the survey took into consideration a wide pool of both experiential and measurable metrics – in random order: trail distance, ease of access, security, weather conditions, lodging prices, and online buzz — and applied them to a selection of 20 destinations. Each of them was then given a Hiking Quality Index score. Unsurprisingly, Mallorca (Majorca for locals) excelled on all fronts.