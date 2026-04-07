Europe's 5 Most Affordable Countries To Visit In 2026, According To The Statistics

There's no denying that Europe is bucket-list fodder. It's home to the uber-romantic, top-ranked destination of Paris, one of the most visited cities on Earth. It's got legendary landmarks at every turn — Neuschwanstein Castle poking out of the Bavarian Alps here, the Acropolis capping off Athens there. And there's nature like you wouldn't believe, from the jagged tops of the Italian Dolomites all the way to the simmering shores of southern Spain.

The thing is, all that often comes with a fairly hefty price tag attached. According to Worldpackers, Europe is generally pricier than Asia and South America, and remains one of the most expensive regions for travelers. That's backed up by numbers from the European Travel Commission, which show that costs such as flights and hotels remain 30% higher than in 2019, even after some post-pandemic stabilization.

But all is not lost. There are still some affordable gems in this land of flaky croissants and Danish pastries. Using data from a range of sources, including cost-of-living rankings by Numbeo, Eurostat (the European Union's statistical office), and the travel cost platform Budget Your Trip, we've identified five countries where your dollar can stretch further in 2026. It's riddled with wanderlust-stoking spots to say the least, so expect salt-washed coves, UNESCO-listed cities, and off-the-beaten-path nations dotted with mountains and lakes.