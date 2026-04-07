Europe's 5 Most Affordable Countries To Visit In 2026, According To The Statistics
There's no denying that Europe is bucket-list fodder. It's home to the uber-romantic, top-ranked destination of Paris, one of the most visited cities on Earth. It's got legendary landmarks at every turn — Neuschwanstein Castle poking out of the Bavarian Alps here, the Acropolis capping off Athens there. And there's nature like you wouldn't believe, from the jagged tops of the Italian Dolomites all the way to the simmering shores of southern Spain.
The thing is, all that often comes with a fairly hefty price tag attached. According to Worldpackers, Europe is generally pricier than Asia and South America, and remains one of the most expensive regions for travelers. That's backed up by numbers from the European Travel Commission, which show that costs such as flights and hotels remain 30% higher than in 2019, even after some post-pandemic stabilization.
But all is not lost. There are still some affordable gems in this land of flaky croissants and Danish pastries. Using data from a range of sources, including cost-of-living rankings by Numbeo, Eurostat (the European Union's statistical office), and the travel cost platform Budget Your Trip, we've identified five countries where your dollar can stretch further in 2026. It's riddled with wanderlust-stoking spots to say the least, so expect salt-washed coves, UNESCO-listed cities, and off-the-beaten-path nations dotted with mountains and lakes.
North Macedonia
North Macedonia emerges as the most budget-friendly destination in Europe across the datasets analyzed. The fifth-cheapest spot on Numbeo's rankings, it also ranked as the cheapest place in three categories (including overall) in Eurostat's travel expenditure data for the continent, which helped catapult it to the top here with a total of 5 points. According to Wise, you're looking at paying close to $2.20 for a beer in North Macedonia and just around $1.70 for your morning cappuccino.
It remains something of a hidden gem, with the vast majority of its inbound tourism still coming from neighboring Balkan countries. And despite a 10% uptick in foreign visitor numbers in 2025, some say the nation has yet to reach its full travel potential. Guides from Lonely Planet highlight rugged mountain ranges and Byzantine heritage sites that stand apart from more typical European itineraries.
One destination in North Macedonia that seems to stand out from the crowd is Lake Ohrid, Europe's oldest lake with clear water and panoramic views. It's a summit-shrouded dash of highland H2O that's now part of a UNESCO-listed site. Start your adventure in the town of Ohrid, where traditional Balkan markets spill onto the cobbled streets. Then, break away to see the amazing mix of Roman ruins and Ottoman mosques that pepper the banks. The good news? None of it should cost too much.
Romania
Romania takes the No. 2 spot on this list, with one point gained from each of the source datasets. This is one I can personally vouch for. I backpacked through Romania back in 2015 and recall being pleasantly surprised by the cost of everything from local beers to hostel beds. It looks as though not all that much has changed — a quick search on Hostelworld shows you can still bag a dorm for about $12 per night in the capital, Bucharest. Meanwhile, Wise estimates that a midrange meal for two costs roughly $45, while public transport fares remain inexpensive, often under $1 per ride.
One thing to note: Romania is pretty big. It bridges the gap between Hungary and the Black Sea, encompassing multiple mountain ranges, the vast Danube Delta, and rolling plains. But it's often the immersive towns that come up trumps for travelers. For instance, Sibiu, as highlighted by travel blogger Planet of Adventures, is a gateway to the fabled land of Transylvania, with an atmospheric center filled with churches and squares.
Romania also has some good castle game. The star of the show is the great fortress at Bran, which is said — perhaps apocryphally — to be the home of the legendary Count Dracula. You can do a self-guided tour to find hidden staircases and passageways that take you to turrets and royal bedroom quarters tucked away in the citadel there — just watch out for the vampires.
Bulgaria
It's only a one-country hop to the south to get from Romania to the next cheapest destination in Europe for 2026: Bulgaria. Covering a large cut-out of the eastern Balkans, this one scored 3 points in total, featuring on both Budget Your Trip's ranking of places with low cost-of-living scores, and on Eurostat's cost index, where it came in as the cheapest overall for transport services. More anecdotally, one user sums up the price of travel here in a post on r/Shoestring, saying, "Bulgaria is a popular destination on a budget. Lots of places to explore and good weather, food and culture."
They're no doubt right about the variety of things to see. My own travels to Bulgaria have taken me to cities that sprout onion-domed churches, shimmering beaches on the Black Sea, and mountain towns where hiking and skiing (by winter) are the order of the day. One moment, I was sunning myself in beach bars — bars where a domestic beer costs only about $2.50 to $3, according to Numbeo. Next, I was walking beneath one of the biggest Orthodox churches in the world in Sofia, enjoying a slice of local cheese and filo pie for under $2.50.
The town of Plovdiv deserves a special mention. It's hailed as one of the oldest cities in Europe, with something like 8,000 years of history behind it. Yep, without spending too much cash, you can head there to step into an ancient amphitheater built by the Romans, get lost in a maze-like old town, and visit historic fortresses in the surrounding mountains.
Poland
Poland is a cracker of a shoestring travel option for 2026. It's a place I've returned to time and time again for its history, lively cities, gorgeous mountain regions, and — of course — its price. Poland came up twice in our chosen datasets, meaning it's unlikely to be quite as budget-friendly as the likes of North Macedonia or Romania, but still represents great bang for your buck in the coming season. I can vouch for the fact that prices have increased here in the last 10 years. A lot. However, Poland still presents a bargain prospect, with beers costing around just $3 a pop, and lunch at a local eatery costing under $8 a head.
Time Out underscores all that. The outlet highlights Poland as a top option in its selection of cheap countries to visit in Europe, but notes that the major cities — Krakow and Warsaw in particular — aren't the budget places they once were, shifting the focus to lesser-known spots instead. The under-the-radar city of Poznan, for instance, features an enchanting Old Town and a grand Baroque cathedral, while the lively town of Wroclaw has churches and spires pop up from islands on the Odra River.
Personally, I love turning my gaze to the south of the country. That's where the great Tatra Mountains rise nearly 9,000 feet above sea level. Zakopane, often called the winter capital of Poland for its abundance of skiing, is the region's hub and a gateway to plenty of low-cost hiking, winter sports, and spa hotels.
Croatia
The Adriatic-washed nation of Croatia brings up the end of this low-cost travel list for 2026, also coming in with 2 points overall. And it's not just our sample of statistical reports that puts it up there with the continent's budget-friendly options. Forex provider Travelex repeatedly mentions that it's not a pricey place to visit by any stretch, and multiple commenters recommend it as the budget pick on the Rick Steves travel forums.
I can also add my own voice to that chorus: Croatia was my vacation pick for a week-long bout of sun, sand, and sea back in 2024, precisely because the price of everything from flights to beach hotels was less than other spots in Western Europe. I ended up hopping on a ferry from Split, the second-largest city on Croatia's coast, out to the distant island of Vis, where secret coves are filled with aquamarine Mediterranean waters, and little fishing towns offer B&Bs right on the edge of the sea. All that for a budget of less than $50 a day wasn't bad back then, and it still looks as though a trip here will cost something similar — Travelling Buzz reports that a shoestring daily budget of $60 to 70 is still doable in these parts.
It's worth noting that Croatia has seen price increases in recent years. People on the r/Croatia subreddit report that the introduction of the euro in 2023 led to noticeable inflation across the board. You can dodge some of that financial pain by planning your trip accordingly. The long-time guide to expat life abroad, International Living, has some tips: Travel in shoulder seasons like spring and fall, when the weather is still great but prices are lower, and choose more under-the-radar parts of the country, such as the Sibenik islands, or the rugged peaks of the Northern Velebit National Park.
Methodology
This list draws on three primary datasets to identify some of Europe's most affordable travel destinations in 2026. Specifically, I considered the 20 cheapest destinations in the Europe rankings on Budget Your Trip, a comparison site that sources price data submitted by real travelers, and the 20 cheapest destinations on Numbeo's Europe Cost of Living Index for 2025, a crowdsourced league table reflecting the cost of living around the world. I then combined those with country league tables from Eurostat, the European Union's official statistical office, which list the cheapest and most expensive countries for travel-related expenditure. There, I considered only the five cheapest destinations in each constituent category of the dataset (personal transport equipment, transport, communications, and restaurants and hotels).
Countries received one point for each appearance across these datasets. That left me with a shortlist of nearly 10 destinations, which I proceeded to whittle down by eliminating any country subject to a U.S. State Department travel warning as of this writing. When it came to deciding the final countries on the above list, a group tied for the same number of points, I drew on my own in-depth knowledge of Europe, a continent I've traveled extensively — perhaps most notably on multiple budget backpacking trips — over the last 20 years.