Between Detroit And Buffalo Is Canada's Charming Township Near Beautiful Beaches, Trails, And Lake Fun

When you think of Ontario, Toronto or Niagara Falls might come to mind. However, travelers willing to venture to the province's unsung destinations will find places like Wainfleet on Niagara's South Coast. Nestled between Detroit, Michigan, and Buffalo, New York, this township on Lake Erie feels pleasantly off the beaten path. It has relatively few eateries or stores, though it is home to the family-owned Marshville Chocolate Shop. You'll also frequently spot farmhouse-style homes as you drive through the tree-lined roads throughout the community. Rustic charm aside, visitors will find plenty of outdoor offerings in and around Wainfleet. This includes beaches, trails, and water-based activities.

Whether you're visiting for the day or longer, Wainfleet makes for an ideal summer getaway and lakeside retreat. Daytime highs during this busy season typically reach 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Visitors can soak up the sun at Wainfleet Lake Erie Public Beach, just an eight-minute drive from the township. It features blue glistening water that reviewers on Google say is often warm and great for swimming. This scenic site is dotted with trees, and as a reviewer explained, "It's peaceful, not too crowded, and there's plenty of sandy shoreline to enjoy without feeling cramped."

Amenities at Wainfleet Lake Erie Public Beach are limited, but bathrooms are available (note that reviewers warn they are not well maintained). But don't fret; other beaches and nature adventures near Wainfleet await.