Between Detroit And Buffalo Is Canada's Charming Township Near Beautiful Beaches, Trails, And Lake Fun
When you think of Ontario, Toronto or Niagara Falls might come to mind. However, travelers willing to venture to the province's unsung destinations will find places like Wainfleet on Niagara's South Coast. Nestled between Detroit, Michigan, and Buffalo, New York, this township on Lake Erie feels pleasantly off the beaten path. It has relatively few eateries or stores, though it is home to the family-owned Marshville Chocolate Shop. You'll also frequently spot farmhouse-style homes as you drive through the tree-lined roads throughout the community. Rustic charm aside, visitors will find plenty of outdoor offerings in and around Wainfleet. This includes beaches, trails, and water-based activities.
Whether you're visiting for the day or longer, Wainfleet makes for an ideal summer getaway and lakeside retreat. Daytime highs during this busy season typically reach 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Visitors can soak up the sun at Wainfleet Lake Erie Public Beach, just an eight-minute drive from the township. It features blue glistening water that reviewers on Google say is often warm and great for swimming. This scenic site is dotted with trees, and as a reviewer explained, "It's peaceful, not too crowded, and there's plenty of sandy shoreline to enjoy without feeling cramped."
Amenities at Wainfleet Lake Erie Public Beach are limited, but bathrooms are available (note that reviewers warn they are not well maintained). But don't fret; other beaches and nature adventures near Wainfleet await.
Discover the natural beauty of Wainfleet and the Niagara South Coast
Niagara's South Coast is deemed "Ontario's unofficial beach capital." One of the area's most popular destinations is Long Beach Conservation Area. Rich in greenery and waterfront vistas, it's technically in Wainfleet, but is located about a 10-minute drive outside the township. Although its Lake Erie shores are rocky, this beach is often filled with swimmers and visitors on paddleboards or jet skis. Fishing is permitted as well. Admission fees apply during the operating season.
If you'd rather stay on land, Morgan's Point Conservation Area is also a couple of minutes away and may be a better fit. Known for its sand dunes, it offers dog-friendly trails that invite visitors to explore its wooded landscape and beach (not recommended for swimming). As hikers make their way through the park and sand dunes, they will encounter unpaved paths, a boardwalk, and views of Lake Erie. Notably, Morgan's Point Conservation Area is a hotspot for fossils, so be sure to keep an eye out for these preserved remnants of the past.
Google reviewers say this spot is a great place to view the sunset, have a picnic, and stroll on the shore. You also have the option to hike at the nearby Wainfleet Wetlands Conservation Area, the site of a now-defunct quarry. Visitors, for instance, can traverse the quarry trail. Classified as easy on AllTrails, it offers a brief trek along the water and opportunities to see local wildlife. "There are a lot of edges to sit down on to rest and take in the scenery," wrote one reviewer.
Plan your lakeside vacation to Wainfleet, Ontario
If a trip to Wainfleet sounds exactly what you're looking for, note that accommodations are limited. One option is the Long Beach Resort by Wainfleet Lake Erie Public Beach. Featuring 4.1 stars on Google, guests can choose from lakefront suites or cottages while the resort's private beach remains one of its most appealing features. As one reviewer put it, "The location is unbeatable." Other amenities include fire pits overlooking the water, as well as rental kayaks and other gear to enjoy Lake Erie to its fullest. The resort is near DJ's Roadhouse, one of the only restaurants in Wainfleet. It's a long-standing establishment with a nautical theme that serves seafood (its specialty is fish and chips), comfort food, and more. During the summer months, the nightly rate at the Long Beach Resort can exceed $300. Despite its perks, multiple reviewers argue that it's overpriced and outdated. Alternatively, there are beachfront homes on Airbnb. Many are near the Long Beach Resort, and you may find no-frills listings at a lower price point.
If you're an outdoor enthusiast, camping in a tent or a trailer is available at Long Beach Conservation Area. This offers a budget-friendly stay that puts you steps away from Lake Erie, though reviewers frequently note that the campsite can be noisy. In addition to its proximity to Buffalo, New York, Wainfleet is about two hours away from Toronto. Still, there are other lakefront destinations in Ontario. This includes Grimsby, Canada's charming town with views, vineyards, and colorful cottages, and Turkey Point, full of sandy beaches and outdoor adventure. In fact, neither is far from Wainfleet.