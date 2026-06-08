New York City's Abandoned Military Fort Is Now Part Of A Scenic Area With Hiking Trails And A Secluded Beach

When travelers think of New York City, they likely envision iconic landmarks and elite food and drink among skyscrapers and crowded streets. However, most people might not expect to encounter white-sand beaches amid all the concrete, but locals know that there's one destination at the edge of Queens that defies all expectations of what a New York experience should be like. Located just a subway ride from Manhattan on the Rockaway Peninsula, Fort Tilden is a former military installation that once protected New York Harbor. Today, the site has been transformed into a destination where abandoned structures, a scenic nature trail, and a quiet beach coexist.

Fort Tilden's military history dates back to World War I, when the East and West Batteries were built. During World War II and the Cold War, the site was expanded to include missile batteries equipped with Nike Ajax and, later, Nike Hercules missile systems to help defend the harbor. Military operations continued until the fort was decommissioned in the late 1970s.

In 1974, the National Park Service acquired the site, and it became part of the Gateway National Recreation Area. However, traces of its military history remain throughout the landscape. Visitors can still spot the surviving magazine of Battery 220, along with Battery Kessler's reinforced-concrete ammunition magazine and firing platform. Other notable remnants include Battery Harris and the former Nike Missile Launch site.