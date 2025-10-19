The Best Beaches In And Around New York City For Escaping The Heat Using Public Transportation

The most populous city in the United States has everything, from iconic spots from your favorite movies to secret islands popular with artists. But it can be a churning, teeming, unsightly place in the peak heat of summer. Temperatures rise, the patience of residents stretches thin, and the concrete jungle that is the Big Apple can feel oppressive. If any city in America embodies the pressure-cooker atmosphere of living cheek-by-jowl with millions of other strangers, then it is NYC.

However, travelers should not lose hope. New York City is also home to plenty of beaches, with the city's parks department overseeing 14 miles of sandy waterfront. Some are right in the city, while others are a short ride away by public transport. Based on personal experience from more than two decades of living in this magical city, we present the best of the bunch.