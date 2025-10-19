The Best Beaches In And Around New York City For Escaping The Heat Using Public Transportation
The most populous city in the United States has everything, from iconic spots from your favorite movies to secret islands popular with artists. But it can be a churning, teeming, unsightly place in the peak heat of summer. Temperatures rise, the patience of residents stretches thin, and the concrete jungle that is the Big Apple can feel oppressive. If any city in America embodies the pressure-cooker atmosphere of living cheek-by-jowl with millions of other strangers, then it is NYC.
However, travelers should not lose hope. New York City is also home to plenty of beaches, with the city's parks department overseeing 14 miles of sandy waterfront. Some are right in the city, while others are a short ride away by public transport. Based on personal experience from more than two decades of living in this magical city, we present the best of the bunch.
Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The name of this beach might sound familiar to fans of the performing arts. Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" takes place there, and the more recent hit movie "Anora" is also set in the neighborhood. While some visitors come to Brighton Beach to enjoy the shops and food from former Soviet-bloc countries in Little Odessa, many come to relax on the sand. And once you see the beach, you will understand why.
Brighton Beach is broad, stretching some distance along the Atlantic, and such dimensions mean that even on a packed summer's day, visitors can find space to lay a towel or plant an umbrella. "Nice family friendly beach," notes a Tripadvisor commenter. "I went on a Friday morning and it wasn't too crowded. People were out in the water and just sitting leisurely on the sand. Clean and inviting." The easiest way to get there is to take the B or Q subway lines to Brighton Beach.
Coney Island, Brooklyn
Undoubtedly one of the most iconic beaches on the entire East Coast, Coney Island is where travelers can let loose at an amusement park, watch a Mermaid Parade, catch a baseball or soccer game, and stand in awe during the annual July 4 hot-dog-eating contest. The beach is actually a short stroll from Brighton Beach, and many visitors like to lump them together during one visit — especially since they are easily connected by a boardwalk.
The two beaches have distinctly different feels. Brighton Beach is more like a classic beach destination, and while it can get a little noisy with people blasting music on loudspeakers, the focus is very much on the beach. Coney Island is a little more raw and edgy, a throwback to yesteryear, and the spots nearby give it a more old-beach-resort feel. "Good beach, plenty of space for recreation," a Google user explains. "Plus there are many attractions, cafes, entertainment." Coney Island is also easy to reach by subway, with Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue the last stop on the D, F, N, and Q trains.
Fire Island National Seashore, Long Island
The blog Mortons on the Move highlights the pleasures of the Fire Island National Seashore, saying, "This natural haven just outside the Big Apple is a must-see for anyone looking to escape city life or spend time appreciating nature. Sometimes a trip to the coast is good for the soul." The beauty of Fire Island, which sits east of NYC, is that it stretches for what seems like an eternity. Travelers using public transport should plan their trip based on where on Fire Island they want to unwind.
Beachgoers will need to take the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Manhattan or Queens to one of three stations — Bay Shore, Sayville, or Patchogue — and then transfer via taxi to the respective ferry terminal. Once they arrive on Fire Island, visitors can expect to find miles and miles of sand opening to the Atlantic, like a long, slender ribbon strung along the sea. Beyond that, travelers can wander among a sunken forest, around a historic lighthouse, hike along wild dunes, and tramp along a boardwalk above a salt marsh.
Great Kills Park, Staten Island
For a beach that promises some reliable tranquility, one Google commentator supplies some sage words about Cedar Grove Beach in Great Kills Park: "I hate to say this but it's the only beach that's never packed and always clean, kind of a hidden gem. Went on the Fourth of July and it was so peaceful and not crowded." Great Kills Park occupies a chunk of land on the southern coast of Staten Island, with a finger of land that sticks out at the bottom. The park is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which includes different parks in New York and New Jersey, spanning around 27,000 acres in total.
Great Kills Park makes up about 500 of those acres and offers active types a variety of options. There are trails for hikers and hikers, a pathway where walkers can complete their steps, and places to go fishing. For sun lovers, the beach is the real lure, though there are actually four beaches within the park, including the intimate Cedar Grove Beach. To get to the park, take the SIM1, SIM5, or SIM7 buses from Manhattan.
Jacob Riis Park, Queens
This Gateway National Recreation Area has been a city park for more than a century, and, in our opinion, is the finest beach in NYC. There are no subways near Jacob Riis Park, which is one of the reasons it feels so pleasantly remote. Visitors using public transport will need to get there by bus, taking either the Q22 or Q35 routes. Once off the bus, travelers will encounter a huge deep beach that promises endless views of the rolling Atlantic surf with incoming waves that provide cooling relief.
"Riis Beach is such a great spot to spend the day. The beach is wide, clean, and never feels too crowded, even on busy weekends," declares one Google reviewer. "The water is nice for swimming, and there's plenty of space to spread out and relax. What I love most is the mix of people — it has a welcoming, laid-back vibe that makes everyone feel comfortable." Bird spotters will enjoy the migration and nesting of many species by the sand, including the piping plover.
Jones Beach State Park, Long Island
"Wow, and more wow. Miles of stunning, pristine beach, sparkling clear water and so many things to do," explains a Tripadvisor commenter when singing the praises of Jones Beach. "There are many areas of the park offering sports, live entertainment, and dining options. Miles of paved bike trails." This might explain the appeal of this destination east of the Big Apple. Around 8 million visitors come to Jones Beach State Park each year, many coming to enjoy the 6 miles of beaches. The sand runs along the south coast of Long Island, and while it is the crowning jewel of the park's offerings, it is not the sole attraction.
Visitors will find many places to eat, an adventure park with high-ropes courses, mini-golf, and cycling paths. There is even an outdoor auditorium for live music; the views of the stage with the water behind are spectacular. This is another spot that requires a combination of train and bus for travelers planning to use public transport from NYC. They will need to catch the LIRR to Freeport station, and then transfer to the n88X bus, run by NICE (Nassau Inter-County Express).
Long Beach, Long Island
Long Beach has all the attributes of a classic coastal haven, and it is relatively easy to visit via public transport. The LIRR serves Long Beach station, and from there it is only a short walk to the beach. During the summer, travelers will need to get a beach pass to access the beach, but it will be worth the effort and cost. "The beach itself is super clean and well-kept, with soft sand and plenty of space to stretch out. The waves are great for surfing or just playing around, and there are lifeguards so it feels safe too," mentions a visitor on Tripadvisor. "One of the best parts? The boardwalk. It's long, breezy, and perfect for walking, biking, or just people-watching. You'll see joggers, dog walkers, rollerbladers — it's like a little community in motion."
The Long Beach boardwalk is indeed a sight to see. Reconstructed after Hurricane Sandy (which devastated the area in October 2012), the 2-mile boardwalk is like a beachfront carnival. Travelers can encounter sporty types exercising, dogs being walked, stalls and vendors selling food and other items, and surfers cycling along with boards in tow.
Manhattan Beach Park, Brooklyn
According to the blog A Tiny Trip, Manhattan Beach has the edge over Brighton Beach and Coney Island, primarily for its soft surface. "Manhattan Beach is the most compact of the Brooklyn beaches. It is surrounded by recreational space, including grilling areas, a large playground, and quite a few trees. The sand is ever so slightly finer in my experience." Day trippers can reach the beach by subway, but the walk from Sheepshead Bay station (on the B and Q lines) takes about 25 minutes. A more convenient route is via the B49 bus.
Manhattan Beach comprises a couple of short curls of sand, and it is not a large spot. The water is gentle there, much calmer than at Brighton Beach or Coney Island, which sit a short distance to the west. That is because Manhattan Beach is protected by the end of the Rockaway Peninsula, which breaks the waves of the Atlantic and stops them from rolling in. For some, the tranquil water is the best aspect, and a primary reason why it is popular with families that have young children. Beyond the beach, travelers will find playgrounds, baseball fields, and places to fire up a grill.
Midland Beach, Staten Island
To understand the origin of the Midland Beach name, take a look at a map. Midland Beach is situated about halfway along a stretch of southeastern Staten Island that ends at Great Kills Park's peninsula. Beach goers will need to catch the S51 bus, which runs along Father Capodanno Boulevard, right by the beach. On the waterfront, they can expect a quiet refuge, even in the height of summer. This is because Staten Island isn't as densely populated as the other boroughs (it has less than a quarter of Brooklyn's population), and there are minimal facilities at the beach.
"You are never going to mistakenly think you are in the Caribbean, but very pleasant. A lot less crowds than other regional beaches, sorta' a secret gem," explains one user on Reddit. "There aren't many services though, pack a lunch and water because most days nothing more than an ice cream truck." The beach is deep and packed with soft sand. For kids, a fountain of a sea turtle is another highlight of a trip to Midland Beach.
Orchard Beach, The Bronx
The northernmost borough of New York City, the Bronx inhabits a space distanced from the surges of the Atlantic Ocean. However, that doesn't mean it can't have a beach. It does, in fact, have one, Orchard Beach, the only one in the borough. This section of sand opens onto the waters of Long Island Sound, and there is a mile of sandy shore where visitors can relax. There is also some smart landscaping.
"If you've ever wanted to escape the sand-scorched, shade-deprived chaos of Rockaway or Coney Island, Orchard Beach is your quiet rebellion," writes a Google reviewer. "There's sand, yes, but also grass, actual grass! And shade. Real, leafy, glorious shade. Trees that don't just exist for decoration, but for salvation. I didn't know how much I missed sitting under a tree until Orchard Beach reminded me that sunburn isn't a personality trait." The beach can trace its origins to the 1930s, a time when it quickly gained a reputation as a local hotspot. For access, take the 6 subway train to Pelham Bay Park station, then the Bx12 or Bx29 bus to the beach terminal.
Rockaway Beach, Queens
"It is like I am in the Caribbean whenever I come to this pristine and beautiful beach with only an hour ferry ride from Pier 11/Wall Street," opines a traveler on Tripadvisor when talking about Rockaway Beach in Queens. "The water is clear and the sand is soft and silky as you walk along the shore, which clears my mind and soul." Spend time on Rockaway Beach, which spreads along the shore of the skinny Rockaway Peninsula, and you will see spot surfers and swimmers. Rockaway Beach is also close to John F. Kennedy International Airport, home to America's best airport hotel.
Beachgoers can take the A train toward Far Rockaway to connect to the S train (a shuttle train) for the western half of the beach, or stay on the A for the eastern sections. Buses are also plentiful, and include the Q35, Q52 SBS, and Q114. There is an LIRR station called Far Rockaway that connects to Manhattan and other parts of Queens. The most picturesque trip is via the NYC Ferry that departs from the Financial District of Manhattan and Sunset Park in Brooklyn. The only legal surfing beach in the Big Apple is in the Rockaways, which is why water rats in wetsuits are often spotted there throughout the year.
Sandy Hook, New Jersey
New Yorkers can take the Seastreak ferry from Manhattan to this finger of land in New Jersey, located due south of Staten Island. "Great National Park to visit not only during the summer, but there is something here all year long," surmises a Tripadvisor contributor. "The view of NYC, on a clear day, is lovely, as is the Highland area. It is also fascinating to walk among what used to be a military installation dating back to the late 1800s."
Visitors to Sandy Hook will also find a lighthouse that is more than two centuries old in the park (it is the country's oldest lighthouse still in service), and the former residence of the lighthouse keeper is now the park's visitor center. Approximately 2 million people visit Sandy Hook each year, lured by the wealth of gold-sand beaches on both the Atlantic side and the bay side. The former Fort Hancock still sits within the park, and it was used for military purposes until the mid-1970s. The beaches on the oceanside of the land are where piping plovers nest in the warmer months, so pets are not prohibited at that time.
South Beach, Staten Island
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is a marvel of engineering. When it opened in 1964, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world, connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island. It has towers that are almost 700 feet high, each one injected with 3 million rivets. During the summer, when the steel cables expand in the heat, the bridge sits 12 feet lower than it does in the winter. You can gaze at this behemoth in awe from the sandy shores of South Beach, which is a short distance southwest of the span.
The beach is deep and broad, and the sand is soft and sugary, making it a fabulous place to relax and soak up some rays. The spellbinding view also helps. The waters there do have a bit of a current, since they are traveling from the Hudson River and the Upper New York Bay down toward the Lower New York Bay and the open Atlantic. "So good when we were there, it was so peaceful didn't notice any crowd at all, just for the walkers on the deck [boardwalk]. Quite a place to hangout," one Google contributor writes. Take bus S52 to the stop at Sand Lane and Father Capodanno Boulevard to get close to the heart of the beach.
Wolfe's Pond Beach, Staten Island
If you want peace and quiet, seek out Wolfe's Pond Beach in the southern part of Staten Island. This Google commentator concurs, saying, "Wolfe's Pond Beach is absolutely beautiful! The views are peaceful and scenic, perfect for a relaxing walk or a quiet afternoon by the water. Clean, family-friendly, and not too crowded. A hidden gem on Staten Island—definitely worth visiting if you need a little escape from the city!"
Buses stop a few blocks from the beach, and visitors can choose from the SIM2, SIM24, and SIM25. The beach isn't huge, but it is staffed by lifeguards during the summer season. As its name suggests, there is a pond close to the beach, located a short distance behind in Wolfe's Pond Park. In addition to the inviting sand and the cooling shallows, the beach is home to a variety of marine life. Visitors will find clams, mussels, hermit crabs, and sand worms in the flats that are exposed at low tide.
Methodology
For a city famous for its breathtaking skyline, New York also has plenty of admirable natural features. The Big Apple is home to scenic parks that are among the best tourist attractions in America, rivers where you can kayak for free, and a surprising number of beaches right in the city or close by.
To find the best of them that can be reached by public transport, we drew on our deep knowledge of a city where we have lived for more than two decades. We picked places that were easy to reach using public transport. For destinations outside the city, we chose beaches that shouldn't take more than two hours to visit. We have also visited all the beaches on the list, and we included testimony from other travelers posted on social media and review sites.