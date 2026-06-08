There's Another Side Of Charlotte Many North Carolina Visitors Never Experience For Delicious Eats

Charlotte is best known as North Carolina's largest city and one of the nation's major banking hubs, but there's much more to the city than its skyscrapers and corporate headquarters. Over the years, Charlotte has developed into a destination with vibrant neighborhoods and a growing skyline that attracts travelers from all over the country. The city has also earned a reputation as a foodie destination, with a diverse range of restaurants and eateries sprinkled throughout its neighborhoods.

One such area is Uptown, Charlotte's central business district. It may be hard to believe, but beyond the office towers, visitors will find some of the region's most sought-after restaurants, including what has been named as North Carolina's favorite soul food restaurant. Tucked among them is a destination that visitors from out of town could easily pass without a second glance: The Market at 7th Street.

The Market at 7th Street is a food hall, retail marketplace, and gathering space that showcases 12 local businesses — several of which are women- and BIPOC-owned. The vendors featured in the space serve everything from handcrafted desserts to international cuisine and Southern comfort food. For visitors looking to experience a different side of Charlotte, it's also one of the most accessible introductions to the city's local food scene.