There's Another Side Of Charlotte Many North Carolina Visitors Never Experience For Delicious Eats
Charlotte is best known as North Carolina's largest city and one of the nation's major banking hubs, but there's much more to the city than its skyscrapers and corporate headquarters. Over the years, Charlotte has developed into a destination with vibrant neighborhoods and a growing skyline that attracts travelers from all over the country. The city has also earned a reputation as a foodie destination, with a diverse range of restaurants and eateries sprinkled throughout its neighborhoods.
One such area is Uptown, Charlotte's central business district. It may be hard to believe, but beyond the office towers, visitors will find some of the region's most sought-after restaurants, including what has been named as North Carolina's favorite soul food restaurant. Tucked among them is a destination that visitors from out of town could easily pass without a second glance: The Market at 7th Street.
The Market at 7th Street is a food hall, retail marketplace, and gathering space that showcases 12 local businesses — several of which are women- and BIPOC-owned. The vendors featured in the space serve everything from handcrafted desserts to international cuisine and Southern comfort food. For visitors looking to experience a different side of Charlotte, it's also one of the most accessible introductions to the city's local food scene.
The local vendors inside The Market at 7th Street
One reason to visit The Market at 7th Street is its variety of locally owned food vendors, including Geno D's Pizza, a family-owned "Jersey Shore"-style pizzeria, a five-minute drive from Pizza Baby East, North Carolina's favorite pizzeria. On the menu are both classic favorites and specialty pizzas such as margherita, veggie, and hot honey. One visitor said they found the restaurant while exploring Charlotte and praised the food in a Google review, describing it as "incredible" and "so full of flavor." The market also has options for barbecue lovers. Chop Chop Red Pot is a Southern-inspired street food vendor that features locally sourced ingredients in dishes like smoked pork belly, pulled pork, and short ribs. Guests can pair their meals with comfort-food favorites including fried Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese bites, and collard greens.
Travelers looking to try something new can check out Serengeti Kitchen, which offers traditional Tanzanian cuisine. The woman- and BIPOC-owned business offers dishes such as braised lamb bites, beef and vegan samosas, and layered flatbread wraps filled with fresh ingredients. Many customers say they've never tried Tanzanian food before visiting Serengeti Kitchen, but their experiences have been positive. One Google reviewer wrote, "The flavors were absolutely amazing. I can't wait to bring my friends and family to try this."
If you've got a sweet tooth, you may want to save room for a stop at The Social Cow. The business, which also operates as an ice cream truck, offers hand-churned ice cream made with dairy sourced from a family-owned farm in North Carolina. Visitors can choose from a creative lineup of flavors, including blueberry danish, banana pudding, and cow pie.
What to know before visiting The Market at 7th Street
The Market at 7th Street is more than just a place to grab a meal. Beyond its food vendors, the market hosts community events that encourage visitors to stick around a little longer. You can test your knowledge during trivia nights, sample new beers and wines, or try something more creative like candle-making classes. Some of these events are free to attend, while others require tickets or participation fees. That said, it's a good idea to check the market's event calendar before planning your visit.
The market's convenient location adjacent to the 7th Street Station, serviced by the Charlotte Area Transit System LYNX Blue Line light rail, also makes it an easy stop on any Uptown Charlotte itinerary. Right across the street from the light rail station is ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center, a destination for families that combines a children's library, a theater, and interactive learning spaces all under one roof. Just a six-minute walk away is Discovery Place Science, a hands-on science museum for visitors of all ages. Uptown is also home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, a museum that's perfect for car enthusiasts, just two stops on the light rail from the 7th Street Station.