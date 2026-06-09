Hidden In Grand Teton National Park's Mountains Is A Peaceful And Scenic Lake With A Challenging Hiking Trail
The iconic Grand Teton National Park skews the skies of Wyoming with peaks that reach 13,770 feet, forming one of the most dramatic mountain skylines in North America. The whole thing is flanked by bison-stalked fields and sweeps of wildflowers that come to life in spring. There are also in excess of 250 miles of marked hiking trails to get through within the 310,000-acre reserve, one of which will whisk you high above the valley floor to glistening Lake Solitude, a dash of shimmering water that hides behind the mighty top of Grand Teton mountain.
The lake certainly earns its moniker, for Solitude is squirreled away in a deep amphitheater of summits that rise 1,500 feet above the water's edge. What's more, the trek that takes you up to the lake is a pretty hardcore ascent that's more than 18 miles long and takes you up 3,000 feet in elevation gain. From the starting point, it wiggles its way west through a rugged canyon beset by cliffs and waterfalls and gurgling creeks before jutting northwest towards the lake itself.
The trailhead for this day-long adventure is Grand Teton's ethereal Jenny Lake, which just might be the most beautiful spot in Wyoming. You can either set off from South Jenny Lake or String Lake, which is a touch to the north. Parking is available at both locations, and past visitors recommend arriving as early as possible to secure a space and beat the crowds. Access is via the seasonal Teton Park Road — open May to October — some 45 minutes' drive north from Jackson Hole and 55 minutes' drive south of the gorgeous lakeside recreation center of Colter Bay Village.
The challenging hike to Lake Solitude
There's no getting around it: The route to Lake Solitude is tough. It clocks in at 16.8 miles on the outdoor-activity tracking app AllTrails, though past hikers say they ended up walking closer to 18 miles in total. On top of that, there's a good chance you'll have to contend with snow cover on the higher reaches of the trail well into July!
It's possible to shorten the overall distance you'll hike by taking the boat ferry across Jenny Lake at the beginning. That'll knock around 3.5 miles off the there-and-back trek, and means getting the day rolling with front-on views of the nigh-on 12,000-foot summit of Nez Perce, amongst other members of the jagged Tetons. If you choose to hike straight from the car, you'll first need to skirt Jenny Lake itself on a scenic path that weaves in and out of the forests, sometimes offering glimpses of the Tetons overhead.
Whatever option you go for, all hikers must then push on past Inspiration Point, where sweeping views of Jackson Hole and the Wind River mountains erupt in the far distance. After that, you enter Cascade Canyon, a patchwork of meadows and evergreen forest stands that's brimming with waterfalls, alpine ponds, and visions of the Cathedral Group — a cluster of the park's tallest mountains. The trail eventually banks into the northern arm of the canyon, hops streams and scree slopes, and then makes one final ascent before revealing Solitude Lake itself.
Enjoy the stunning scenery in peace around Solitude Lake
If you do manage to get all the way to Lake Solitude, there's a good chance you'll find just a fraction of the crowds that tramp through other portions of the park. In fact, the footfall tends to decrease on the trail the moment you get past the popular outlook of Inspiration Point. After that, you find yourself in the confines of Cascade Canyon, a glacial valley where moose roam free, and there are epic views in virtually all directions.
The final reveal at Lake Solitude itself comes as you peak over one last ridge in Cascade Canyon, and suddenly find yourself gazing across at a phalanx of granite stone. That's the backdrop to a halo of wildflower meadows that jostle with Indian paintbrush and bluebells during the peak summer months, all while the green-blue waters of the lake itself shimmer below.
Unlike the popular and picturesque Taggart Lake, which sits a few clicks to the south, Lake Solitude offers something of an off-the-beaten-path escape. As one past walker puts it on Tripadvisor: "Not too many people make the hike all the way here, so it is peaceful and an accomplishment!" That doesn't mean you definitely won't have company at the top, however. This whole region is a known hotspot for golden-mantled ground squirrels, little pikas, and even black bears!