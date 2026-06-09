Hidden In Grand Teton National Park's Mountains Is A Peaceful And Scenic Lake With A Challenging Hiking Trail

The iconic Grand Teton National Park skews the skies of Wyoming with peaks that reach 13,770 feet, forming one of the most dramatic mountain skylines in North America. The whole thing is flanked by bison-stalked fields and sweeps of wildflowers that come to life in spring. There are also in excess of 250 miles of marked hiking trails to get through within the 310,000-acre reserve, one of which will whisk you high above the valley floor to glistening Lake Solitude, a dash of shimmering water that hides behind the mighty top of Grand Teton mountain.

The lake certainly earns its moniker, for Solitude is squirreled away in a deep amphitheater of summits that rise 1,500 feet above the water's edge. What's more, the trek that takes you up to the lake is a pretty hardcore ascent that's more than 18 miles long and takes you up 3,000 feet in elevation gain. From the starting point, it wiggles its way west through a rugged canyon beset by cliffs and waterfalls and gurgling creeks before jutting northwest towards the lake itself.

The trailhead for this day-long adventure is Grand Teton's ethereal Jenny Lake, which just might be the most beautiful spot in Wyoming. You can either set off from South Jenny Lake or String Lake, which is a touch to the north. Parking is available at both locations, and past visitors recommend arriving as early as possible to secure a space and beat the crowds. Access is via the seasonal Teton Park Road — open May to October — some 45 minutes' drive north from Jackson Hole and 55 minutes' drive south of the gorgeous lakeside recreation center of Colter Bay Village.