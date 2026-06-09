The Caribbean Dream Country That's Now A One-Day Trip From Europe

Air Canada has been cutting some of its most important flights, but this new addition is a bright spot — especially for Europeans who've had their eye on Central America's most underrated beach destination for 2026. Belize's beautiful coastlines draw in visitors looking to lay out a towel and soak up some Vitamin D. The Placencia Peninsula, specifically, is known for its crystalline waters and its proximity to the country's jungle landscapes. For those who love diving, staying near Ambergris Caye or Caulker Caye is an underwater treat, as both sit within the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the world's best coral reefs.

History buffs won't be left out either. The country is sprinkled with Mayan ruins, such as the Altun Ha temple (shown above), which is close to Belize City and depicted on the Belikin Beer logo. To see the ruins from a different perspective, visit the Lamanai Archaeological Reserve, which can also be accessed by boat along the New River Lagoon.

The ruins speak to Belize's deep history, but the cuisine makes sure travelers leave well-fed, too. Belize has Creole, Garifuna, Mestizo, and Maya influences, and the food reflects all of it. Stew chicken with rice and beans is a national comfort dish, fry jacks are a breakfast staple, and if you're near the coast, fresh seafood is a given. For European travelers who've long written off Belize for being too far, the distance just got a lot shorter. No need to do the mental math — the reef, the ruins, and the rice and beans make it worth the journey.