Situated Between St. Louis And Nashville Is A City With A Charming Downtown, Museum, And Tasty Eats

Legendary American explorer, frontiersman, and eventual founding father of Kentucky, Daniel Boone, allegedly said, "Heaven must be a Kentucky kind of place." There's no telling whether Boone's love for Kentucky was contagious. One way to find out is to explore this state yourself, venturing beyond the major cities to smaller communities where charming downtowns preserve history while fostering curiosity and connection. Princeton, an intimate city just east of the Cumberland River, is a great spot to start.

Princeton began as a settlement for American Revolution patriot Captain William Prince, back in 1798. Over the years, the settlement became a town, then evolved into a city by 1820, changing its name from Prince's Town to Princeton along the way. The city has seen some dark sides of American history, being a stopping point for displaced Cherokee people on the infamous Trail of Tears. It was also at the heart of the Black Patch Tobacco Wars in the early 1900s, including one of the most destructive raids executed on a city.

Strolling around downtown Princeton transports you back in time. It's home to numerous historical sites and is listed on the National Register of Historic Districts. Walking down West Main Street, West Market Street, and their intersecting streets reveals old-world brick shopfronts now housing local boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. This is all part of Princeton's downtown charms, where shops like Newsom's Hams Old Mill Store provide friendly service and quality products behind an historic facade. It's easy to while away hours exploring this part of town, popping into used book stores, thrift shops, and florists residing in these timeless buildings. "It's small, friendly, and thriving. The downtown area has some amazing shops and dining. Many local boutiques with a great selection," wrote one resident on Niche.