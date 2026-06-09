Situated Between St. Louis And Nashville Is A City With A Charming Downtown, Museum, And Tasty Eats
Legendary American explorer, frontiersman, and eventual founding father of Kentucky, Daniel Boone, allegedly said, "Heaven must be a Kentucky kind of place." There's no telling whether Boone's love for Kentucky was contagious. One way to find out is to explore this state yourself, venturing beyond the major cities to smaller communities where charming downtowns preserve history while fostering curiosity and connection. Princeton, an intimate city just east of the Cumberland River, is a great spot to start.
Princeton began as a settlement for American Revolution patriot Captain William Prince, back in 1798. Over the years, the settlement became a town, then evolved into a city by 1820, changing its name from Prince's Town to Princeton along the way. The city has seen some dark sides of American history, being a stopping point for displaced Cherokee people on the infamous Trail of Tears. It was also at the heart of the Black Patch Tobacco Wars in the early 1900s, including one of the most destructive raids executed on a city.
Strolling around downtown Princeton transports you back in time. It's home to numerous historical sites and is listed on the National Register of Historic Districts. Walking down West Main Street, West Market Street, and their intersecting streets reveals old-world brick shopfronts now housing local boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. This is all part of Princeton's downtown charms, where shops like Newsom's Hams Old Mill Store provide friendly service and quality products behind an historic facade. It's easy to while away hours exploring this part of town, popping into used book stores, thrift shops, and florists residing in these timeless buildings. "It's small, friendly, and thriving. The downtown area has some amazing shops and dining. Many local boutiques with a great selection," wrote one resident on Niche.
Discover Princeton's rich history
Instead of shying away from its history, Princeton shares all sides of its past at the Adsmore Museum and Big Springs. Both are located in the city's downtown. The Adsmore Museum is housed in a manor built in 1857, with its architecture wonderfully preserved today. It contains artifacts within its rooms that recreate how these homes might have looked in the 1900s, including antique timber furnishings and period clothing. Opt for a guided tour to learn more about the house and the surrounding area. Adsmore Museum also hosts special exhibits and events each year. In 2025, they held an exhibit about the Black Patch Tobacco Wars, as well as live jazz on the lawn.
Nearby, Big Springs is a place of natural and historical significance. The inner-city park contains a rock cave and flowing spring where thousands of Cherokee people stopped after being forcibly removed from their ancestral lands in the 1830s. You can pay your respects and reflect on the Trail of Tears at multiple monuments within Big Springs. The park is also a lovely place to take a moment amongst nature. It has a serene environment with trees, flowing water, picnic tables, and grassy lawns right next to downtown. Just don't drink the water from the cave; it's no longer safe for consumption.
After you've explored the city's past, explore its present culture by visiting the Princeton Art Guild downtown, where you can browse a range of artwork by locals (often artists in residence). They also host special shows and exhibitions where you can meet artists and purchase their creations. "This cute and hidden gem always has grand treasures and creativity," wrote one visitor. If you love art, you could also drive 90 minutes to Owensboro, a riverfront beauty with a thriving art scene.
Satiating food cravings in Princeton, Kentucky
While you're exploring Princeton, hunger will naturally strike. When it comes calling, you shouldn't need to search far for a place to fill up. If you're around downtown, head to The Java Table, a locally owned coffee shop that also does light meals and baked bites like salad bowls, quiche, muffins, sandwiches, and bagels. The interior is also homely and lovingly decorated for people to linger over good coffee and conversation. "Sherry has created a home-made slice of heaven on earth," one diner said in a Google review. "[It's] a must when in the area."
Ms Piggy Pig's BBQ is another local joint worthy of any meat lover's attention. Don't expect any frills here — they serve good homestyle barbecue dishes, like loaded smoked potatoes with pulled pork. You can also order full racks of ribs, roast chicken thighs, and various sides. Pagliai's Pizza is about a five-minute drive from downtown and comes highly recommended from over 1,400 reviews on Google. Over 30 years of Northern Italy cooking traditions culminate into delicious brick-oven pizzas and pastas with homemade meat sauce. Try the Pagliai's Special pizza topped with sausage, onion, and green pepper.
You can drive to Princeton in about 3.5 hours from St. Louis, just over 1.5 hours from Nashville, or around three hours from Louisville. Accommodation here is limited to a couple of budget-friendly inns on the city's outskirts. You'll find more hotels about 50 minutes away in Paducah, a wildly underrated artsy destination. You could also base yourself in Nashville and make Princeton a day trip. If you opt for that approach, there are numerous accommodations around the city, including Airbnbs, chain hotels, or more upscale and luxurious escapes like the Four Seasons Nashville.