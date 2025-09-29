This Upscale Hotel In Nashville Is A Luxurious Escape With A Rooftop Spa And Private Music City Experiences
Nashville is equal parts inspired and inspiring, drawing millions of visitors hungry for a taste of its iconic music scene, its pulsing parties, and its zesty hot chicken. But if you want an escape in the middle of Music City's action that blends relaxation with the southern glamour the town's known for, look no further than the Four Seasons Nashville. Tucked into downtown's SoBro neighborhood, the Four Seasons is equal parts luxurious refuge and sensory indulgence.
The brand has long been a leader in luxury hotels, and its Nashville location is no exception. While this location delivers when it comes to the service and comfort you're accustomed to getting at a Four Seasons, it also has a few twists that are uniquely Nashville. When you visit a city that's not only the capital of Tennessee, but also the Country Music Capital of the World, you'll likely appreciate a taste of good whiskey as well as unforgettable musical experiences. Luckily, the Four Seasons Nashville offers both.
Yes, you might still want to take a day to splurge at the wealthy and charming hill hideaway of Brentwood, just 20 minutes away, and maybe you'll even run into Dolly Parton or Taylor Swift, both of whom live in and around the small town. And if you're a wine lover, a visit to Nashville's oldest winery is a must. But a stay at the Four Seasons Nashville means you can get a genuine slice of the town without ever actually leaving your hotel.
Live your Nashville dream at the Four Seasons Nashville
There's a ton to do in Nashville, from this top-rated Tennessee art tour to catching a show at the Grand Ole Opry. Of course, you could also just wander Broadway, stopping into the many music joints up and down the storied street, from the storied Tootsie's Orchid Lounge to bars owned by country heavy hitters like Luke Bryan. The Four Seasons is only two blocks from Broadway, so obviously, you could enjoy a few nights out on the town without getting in your car.
The hotel offers a Gibson Garage Experience where you can tour the brand's flagship store and learn about its rich history in the instrument-making industry. If you'd rather relax in your room, though, the Four Seasons Nashville has a special Songwriters Experience where you can have a local songwriter give you a special private performance. Afterwards, just stroll up to the 7th floor to relax by their rooftop infinity pool with a glorious view of the Cumberland River. You'll definitely want to indulge yourself at the luxury spa. Services include collagen facials and a whiskey-infused full body treatment. While you're up there, order some food from Rivière Rooftop. Their za'atar chicken is kind of a twist on the famous Nashville hot chicken.
The property also has a Mediterranean fine dining restaurant called Mimo. There, you can indulge in the Bartender Table Experience. This consists of 4 selected spirits paired with the perfect complementary bites, guided by the bar's experts. The dessert is a cocktail made especially for you by their resident mixologist. From the music to the fine spirits, the Four Seasons Nashville is set up to give you a personal taste of Music City that most people can only dream of.