Western Kentucky's 'Culinary And Cultural Hub' Is A Riverfront Beauty With A Thriving Art Scene
If you're looking for a U.S. state in which to spend your next vacation, Kentucky should be at the top of your list. The Bluegrass State is well-known for being the home of bourbon and fried chicken, but the fact is that you can find so much more within its borders. For example, there's the picturesque town with scenic trails and mountain views next to Daniel Boone National Forest, and if you're a budding equestrian, you can check out Versailles (pronounced "ver-sayles" by the locals), which is in the heart of Kentucky's horse country.
However, for this trip to Kentucky, we're focusing on another town situated along the Ohio River, which is also the border between Kentucky and Indiana. The town is called Owensboro, and it's known as the culinary and cultural hub of the state. While it's certainly not the biggest or showiest town (unlike Louisville, which is just up the river), it's filled with attractions and amenities that you can't find anywhere else. So, let's pack our bags and discover what makes Owensboro such a hidden gem.
The backstory behind Owensboro, Kentucky
A big reason for Owensboro's success is its location along the Ohio River. Because it's such a deep bend, settlers could easily sail down the river from other ports and stop here. The site's original name was "Yellow Banks" because of the yellow clay along the river. However, the name was changed to Owensborough in 1817 to honor Colonel Abraham Owen, a fallen hero of the Battle of Tippecanoe. In 1893, the city changed the spelling to the current Owensboro.
Since it was easy for people and goods to move along the Ohio River to and from Owensboro, the city quickly became an industrial and agricultural hub. Many large companies started here, including the Owensboro Wagon Company, the Kentucky Electrical Lamp Company (which would eventually become General Electric), and the Modern Welding Company.
As far as being a cultural hub, Owensboro started drawing crowds because of its barbecue. Unlike other southern areas that focus on beef or pork, this city favors mutton (sheep meat). This preference happened because there were far more sheep in the region than cattle, so barbecue festivals and celebrations used what was abundant. Since the mid-1800s, barbecue has been an integral part of life in Owensboro.
What to do when visiting Owensboro
If it's your first time in Owensboro, there are a few things you must do to cross the city off of your travel list. First and foremost, you're in the "Bluegrass Capital of the World," home to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Depending on when you visit, you can partake in various Bluegrass festivals, such as the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship, which happens every March.
Next, you must indulge in some old-fashioned Kentucky barbecue. There are numerous well-rated spots in the city, and you can find mutton and burgoo, a local stew made of various meats and vegetables. There's Ole South Bar-B-Q, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn (with a full buffet), and Old Hickory Bar-B-Q. Alternatively, you can come during the International Bar-B-Q Festival, which happens every May. Nothing washes down barbecue like bourbon, and the city is home to Green River Distillery. However, if you really want to sample Kentucky bourbon, you should head over to Bardstown, aka the "Bourbon Capital of the World."
Finally, when in Owensboro, you should check out some of the various cultural attractions. There's the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, the Museum of Science and History, and Smothers Park, which has various playgrounds for kids and a beautiful riverfront promenade. Overall, you won't run out of things to do while you're here in Kentucky's culinary and cultural hub.