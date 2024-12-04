Western Kentucky's 'Culinary And Cultural Hub' Is A Riverfront Beauty With A Thriving Art Scene

If you're looking for a U.S. state in which to spend your next vacation, Kentucky should be at the top of your list. The Bluegrass State is well-known for being the home of bourbon and fried chicken, but the fact is that you can find so much more within its borders. For example, there's the picturesque town with scenic trails and mountain views next to Daniel Boone National Forest, and if you're a budding equestrian, you can check out Versailles (pronounced "ver-sayles" by the locals), which is in the heart of Kentucky's horse country.

However, for this trip to Kentucky, we're focusing on another town situated along the Ohio River, which is also the border between Kentucky and Indiana. The town is called Owensboro, and it's known as the culinary and cultural hub of the state. While it's certainly not the biggest or showiest town (unlike Louisville, which is just up the river), it's filled with attractions and amenities that you can't find anywhere else. So, let's pack our bags and discover what makes Owensboro such a hidden gem.