California's Star-Studded Hotspot In Los Angeles Was Crowned The Worst Tourist Trap In The World

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's appearance and uncleanliness are major reasons why it finds itself among the popular LA tourist traps to avoid. "Unfortunately, the place is so run down," one Google Maps reviewer said. "[It] has not been upkept well and has lost the gleam and shine of what Hollywood walk once used to be. Depressing. Give it a miss." Others mentioned unpleasant smells along the route and scammers approaching tourists. For example, one reviewer explained that people offer up seemingly free CDs, but then ask for tips via cell phone credit card readers. The barrage of potential scammers, along with people sleeping on the sidewalks, made some Walk of Fame visitors feel unsafe.

Location is another factor working against the Walk of Fame. Los Angeles is already America's most traffic-congested city, and the Walk of Fame is in one of L.A.'s most popular neighborhoods. City buses get stuck in this traffic, too. While there is a Metro (subway) stop at Hollywood and Vine, LA's underground system is quite spread out and doesn't have as many routes as, say, New York City. So, unless you're staying close by, it could take a while to get to the Walk of Fame. Given the possibility of an unglamorous experience once you arrive, it might not be worth the lengthy journey.