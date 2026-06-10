Sandwiched Between Muncie And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Historic Site Near A Pretty Nature Preserve

We often sort travel destinations into the neatly drawn categories of nature or culture. The Limberlost State Historic Site, in the wetlands of eastern Indiana, is one destination that muddies that binary. It's a cultural landmark, no doubt, having been the home of one of Indiana's most influential writers, Gene Stratton-Porter. Its cultural meaning wouldn't exist without the surrounding land, though. In the orbit of the cabin at Limberlost State Historic Site is a patchwork of protected swampland, with trails winding through cattail marshes and forests rich with bird sightings, that underpins Stratton-Porter's writings.

Limberlost — a name that plays on a story about someone called Limber Jim getting lost in the swamp — refers to both the wetland area near Geneva, Indiana, and its historic cabin. The site is roughly midway between Muncie and Fort Wayne. During Stratton-Porter's time, around the late 1800s, the swamp covered about 13,000 acres. For the next 20 years, Stratton-Porter would watch as the swamp was slowly destroyed, drained to be repurposed for farmland. She wrote numerous novels about the Limberlost Swamp and advocated for its preservation, though it wasn't until long after her time that the swamp was restored. Today, you can see some of the swamplands — around 1,800 acres — that have been conserved in Stratton-Porter's honor, as well as the cabin home where she drafted her narratives about the land.