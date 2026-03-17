Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is Indiana's Furniture Capital With Swiss Heritage And Day-Trip Appeal

Start with a caffeine fix at Alpine Rose Coffee Shoppe to fuel your wandering around the Swiss Heritage Village & Museum. Then, head to Berne Dining on Parkway Street for lunch, where you can refuel with anything from omelets to sandwiches. Afterwards, families with children can burn off energy at the jungle gym at Lehman Park, just around the corner.

A visit in summer brings the most pleasant temperatures, averaging 73 degrees Fahrenheit between May and September. This is the perfect time to experience local favorite Pine Lake Water Park, around 4.3 miles away, which creates squeals of delight and lasting memories. Brave the four large slides and the zipline, or paddle in the gentler areas designed for smaller splashers. Admission is free for kids under 4, $8 for ages 4 to 9, and $10 for ages 10 and up (at the time of writing). You can visit seasonally on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If Berne wins you over and you want to stay overnight, there are a handful of Airbnb rooms and hotels in the city itself, but the best rated is Schug House Inn, close to Muensterberg Plaza. One Google reviewer called it, "Very quiet and peaceful. It's like a time capsule." The inn is a 9-minute walk from the Fulton & Main Kitchen and Bar, where you can bite into the Fulton Swiss Fondue Burger to embrace Berne's culture. Melissa Skinner, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, summed up the local attitude perfectly to WBOI, "We're very proud of our heritage [...] And even if you're not Swiss and you live here, it's just a very welcoming community." If a trip to Berne makes you want to visit Switzerland, check out these common mistakes to avoid before you go.