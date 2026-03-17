Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is Indiana's Furniture Capital With Swiss Heritage And Day-Trip Appeal
Driving into Berne, Indiana, feels like passing through a portal to Europe, as the city's Swiss heritage is hard to miss. Located around 118 miles from Indianapolis, and a convenient 34 miles south of Fort Wayne, Berne (pronounced "burn") might not be your first thought for a stopover while traveling through Indiana. However, its unique history makes it a surprisingly fun Hoosier State day trip.
Berne sits at the crossroads of State Road 218 and U.S. Route 27, and the closest airport is Fort Wayne International Airport, around 32 miles away. The antique shops and historic charm of Portland, Indiana, are only 16 miles away, but Berne has its own quirky character. Its most unusual claim-to-fame? It's proudly the Furniture Capital of Indiana, with makers like Bernhaus Furniture, Clauser Furniture, and Smith Brothers all crafting exquisite pieces there for generations. Smith Brothers owner and chairman Steve Lehman told Furniture Today, "There is a strong Amish and Mennonite influence [...] It's a place filled with good, hardworking people, and that's where everything started."
Named after the pretty Swiss city of Bern, Indiana's Berne is adorned with European architectural features, like intricate carvings and the colorful bear crest the city is so proud of. Even Berne's local McDonald's leans into its distinct Swiss-ness, with a cheery "Danke" sign.
Discover Swiss heritage in Berne, Indiana
After several waves of Swiss Mennonite immigrants settled in the region in the 1800s, Berne and nearby towns became known as the "Swiss Triangle." Today, it remains heavily populated by residents with Swiss ancestry, many of whom actively celebrate their roots. Curious visitors can do a historic deep dive at the Swiss Heritage Village & Museum, where preserved buildings date back as far as 1839, including structures like the Sweitzer Barn, a schoolhouse, and even a cheese house. Entrance is $8 for adults and $5 for children (at the time of writing), and the annual Heritage Festival in September lets you take part in games and watch fascinating demonstrations that revive Berne's pioneer days. If you plan to visit in July, the city hosts the Swiss Days festival, which began in 1972. You'll find over 100 vendors, exciting competitions, costumed locals playing traditional music, and joyful celebrations of all things Swiss. Proscht!
Back in 2002, Berne commemorated its 150th year by building a clock tower inspired by the Zytglogge tower in Bern, Switzerland. It stands in the beautiful Muensterberg Plaza that attracts young and old to sit and watch the world go by. You can also cool down at the splash pad on hot afternoons — a true community hub. Thrice daily in summer, you can watch the glockenspiel emerge from the tower and showcase different scenes from the city's past. Visiting between May and October means you'll enjoy outdoor concerts in the plaza from both local musicians and visiting acts, but at any time of year, Berne can make for the ideal day trip.
Spend the day in Berne, Indiana
Start with a caffeine fix at Alpine Rose Coffee Shoppe to fuel your wandering around the Swiss Heritage Village & Museum. Then, head to Berne Dining on Parkway Street for lunch, where you can refuel with anything from omelets to sandwiches. Afterwards, families with children can burn off energy at the jungle gym at Lehman Park, just around the corner.
A visit in summer brings the most pleasant temperatures, averaging 73 degrees Fahrenheit between May and September. This is the perfect time to experience local favorite Pine Lake Water Park, around 4.3 miles away, which creates squeals of delight and lasting memories. Brave the four large slides and the zipline, or paddle in the gentler areas designed for smaller splashers. Admission is free for kids under 4, $8 for ages 4 to 9, and $10 for ages 10 and up (at the time of writing). You can visit seasonally on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If Berne wins you over and you want to stay overnight, there are a handful of Airbnb rooms and hotels in the city itself, but the best rated is Schug House Inn, close to Muensterberg Plaza. One Google reviewer called it, "Very quiet and peaceful. It's like a time capsule." The inn is a 9-minute walk from the Fulton & Main Kitchen and Bar, where you can bite into the Fulton Swiss Fondue Burger to embrace Berne's culture. Melissa Skinner, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, summed up the local attitude perfectly to WBOI, "We're very proud of our heritage [...] And even if you're not Swiss and you live here, it's just a very welcoming community." If a trip to Berne makes you want to visit Switzerland, check out these common mistakes to avoid before you go.