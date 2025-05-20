Indiana's Underrated State Park Is A Chain Of Glistening Lakes To Paddle, Hike, Swim, And Fish

Aside from Notre Dame football and Michael Jackson's childhood home, Indiana doesn't get much regard beyond being a flyover state between Ohio and Illinois. But if you happen to find yourself in Indiana, you'll likely be surprised at the amazing attractions you can find. Indiana Dunes National Park has recently established itself as a premier Lake Michigan destination, while the nearby beach town of Michigan City is an underrated national park gateway with scenic dune views. But Indiana's state park system is no slouch when it comes to outstanding outdoor attractions. No Indiana state park site exemplifies the Hoosier State's underrated natural beauty than the appropriately named Chain O' Lakes State Park.

Not to be confused with the identically-named state park in Illinois, Indiana's Chain O' Lakes State Park is, as its name suggests, a "chain" of scenic lakes that wouldn't look out of place in much more "lake-heavy" states like Minnesota. With nine gorgeous lakes linked by interconnected and accessible waterways, Chain O' Lakes State Park rivals any spot in the Midwest for excellent marine recreational opportunities. Even if you're not a boating person, the park's extensive network of hiking trails offers exceptional views of the lakes and surrounding forests. With abundant nature and history, Chain O' Lakes State Park showcases a side of Indiana that few get to see.