Indiana's Underrated State Park Is A Chain Of Glistening Lakes To Paddle, Hike, Swim, And Fish
Aside from Notre Dame football and Michael Jackson's childhood home, Indiana doesn't get much regard beyond being a flyover state between Ohio and Illinois. But if you happen to find yourself in Indiana, you'll likely be surprised at the amazing attractions you can find. Indiana Dunes National Park has recently established itself as a premier Lake Michigan destination, while the nearby beach town of Michigan City is an underrated national park gateway with scenic dune views. But Indiana's state park system is no slouch when it comes to outstanding outdoor attractions. No Indiana state park site exemplifies the Hoosier State's underrated natural beauty than the appropriately named Chain O' Lakes State Park.
Not to be confused with the identically-named state park in Illinois, Indiana's Chain O' Lakes State Park is, as its name suggests, a "chain" of scenic lakes that wouldn't look out of place in much more "lake-heavy" states like Minnesota. With nine gorgeous lakes linked by interconnected and accessible waterways, Chain O' Lakes State Park rivals any spot in the Midwest for excellent marine recreational opportunities. Even if you're not a boating person, the park's extensive network of hiking trails offers exceptional views of the lakes and surrounding forests. With abundant nature and history, Chain O' Lakes State Park showcases a side of Indiana that few get to see.
Chain O' Lakes is a top Midwest spot for water recreation
Indiana is one of America's most underrated stops for amazing lake recreation. Among its many lakeside treasures, Indiana's Patoka Lake is perhaps the Midwest's best-kept secret. Like Patoka Lake, Chain O' Lakes State Park offers a vibrant freshwater setting providing some of America's best water recreation in any landlocked state. Chain O' Lakes protects 13 beautiful lakes, nine of which are connected via a series of waterways (hence the name). The park's larger bodies of water, like Long Lake, often feature relaxing beaches, boat rentals, and fishing piers. Even the park's smaller lakes are surrounded by pristine marshlands and forests that make for truly gorgeous backdrops (and social media pictures).
While many of the water systems in lake-heavy state parks are artificial reservoirs, the lakes in Chain O' Lakes State Park are natural "kettle lakes," a type of lake formed by melting ice and geographic depressions left by retreating glaciers. Park administrators take this natural setting quite seriously when it comes to protecting the lakes' pristine character. Though the lake system is excellent for boating, only boats with electric motors are allowed to operate within the park's lakes. As a result, the park's complex freshwater ecosystem is protected from gas or diesel engine exhaust and excessive noise. Unsurprisingly, Chain O' Lakes State Park is also a perfect place for paddling. If you're up for a challenge, you can attempt the park's 9 Lake Challenge Paddle, where you'll make the full 5-mile paddling journey through all nine of the park's interconnected lakes.
Chain O' Lakes' natural splendor offers terrific land adventures
Everything from its beautiful lakes to its charming beaches and fishing opportunities makes Chain O' Lakes State Park the ideal place for a day out on the water. But lest you worry you'll have to risk getting wet to enjoy the park's amenities, Chain O' Lakes is also a great place to visit even if experienced on dry land. Thanks to its many glacial lakes, Chain O' Lakes features terrain made up of scenic marshes and peat bogs interspersed with enchanting forests of oak, hickory, elm, and spruce trees, among others. The park's history of glaciation has also left it with moraine hills rising just off the lakeshores, while its fertile soil often blooms with kaleidoscopic wildflowers in the spring, summer, and fall.
You can explore this vibrant landscape on the park's 23 miles of hiking trails, which include both short and simple strolls through the woods to multi-mile treks across lakes and different eco-regions. Chain O' Lakes State Park is also part of the Indiana Birding Trail, with terrific opportunities to witness native bird species like woodpeckers, orioles, hawks, thrushes, tanagers, warblers, and various species of waterfowl. If you're a history buff, you can visit the park's historic Stanley Schoolhouse, a traditional one-room schoolhouse that now serves as a historical exhibit covering the park's previous human residents. Chain O' Lakes State Park has several camping areas and over 200 campsites, ranging from primitive sites to sites with electric hookups, and even cabin rentals. The nearest city is Fort Wayne, a dynamic and underrated Midwest city with one of America's lowest living costs. Depending on your starting point, you may also be looking at a roughly three-hour drive from larger cities like Chicago or Detroit, where you'll find the most convenient larger airports.