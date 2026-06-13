About An Hour From Toronto Is A Bustling Ontario Town With Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Historic Downtown

You fell in love with Toronto years ago. You've traveled to Canada's largest city more times than you can count for its food, festivals, and sporting events. But this trip is going to be different — It's time to leave the provincial capital behind to see what you've overlooked in Ontario for far too long. Bolton's unique stores and restaurants make it a great place to start. Best of all, the historic village is about an hour from Downtown Toronto.

In fact, Bolton is only about 30 miles from the center of Toronto. A village, originally called Bolton Mills, was established here around a grist mill built in 1822 by two brothers, George and James Bolton. This mill was powered by the Humber River, a 78-mile river with the largest watershed in the Toronto area. Within 20 years, it had grown into a community with blacksmiths, a shoemaker, a tailor, and even a hotel. Despite setbacks, including fires and floods, the village thrived. Bolton, which is part of the larger town of Caledon, is now a growing, thriving community.

Downtown Bolton, around King and Queen Streets, has been designated the Bolton Heritage Conservation District to protect the Victorian-era buildings that remain in the historic core of the village. Its 185 properties include the 1842 Primitive Methodist Chapel, the 1843 Mill Cottage, and the 1849 Samuel Bolton House. You can see all of these buildings on a self-guided walking tour of Bolton.