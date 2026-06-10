Canada's Rustic Wildlife Site In Quebec Is A Lush Haven For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating

Quebec is famed for dense, lush forests and plentiful lakes filled with wildlife and quality fishing. The Mastigouche Wildlife Reserve, known locally as Réserve faunique Mastigouche, is 604 square miles of forested wilderness that lies less than four hours north of Montreal, and three and a half hours west of Quebec City. It is open seasonally from May to October.

The reserve was established in 1971 in an effort to expand public access to local hunting and fishing. It was previously held largely by American hunting and fishing clubs and is now managed by the Quebec Outdoor Establishments Society (Sépaq). The lush, rustic wilderness is a haven for diverse wildlife like wolves, lynx, moose, white-tailed deer, and many more.

There are 417 lakes, 13 rivers, and multiple streams for ample fishing and boating opportunities, subject to varied day fishing fees. Plentiful hiking trails meander throughout the reserve, most of moderate difficulty. Pontoons, kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes are available to rent for fishing, boating, or simply exploring. Hundreds of campsites are spread throughout the reserve, ranging from basic wilderness sites near secluded lakes to more developed campgrounds with additional amenities.