Canada's Rustic Wildlife Site In Quebec Is A Lush Haven For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating
Quebec is famed for dense, lush forests and plentiful lakes filled with wildlife and quality fishing. The Mastigouche Wildlife Reserve, known locally as Réserve faunique Mastigouche, is 604 square miles of forested wilderness that lies less than four hours north of Montreal, and three and a half hours west of Quebec City. It is open seasonally from May to October.
The reserve was established in 1971 in an effort to expand public access to local hunting and fishing. It was previously held largely by American hunting and fishing clubs and is now managed by the Quebec Outdoor Establishments Society (Sépaq). The lush, rustic wilderness is a haven for diverse wildlife like wolves, lynx, moose, white-tailed deer, and many more.
There are 417 lakes, 13 rivers, and multiple streams for ample fishing and boating opportunities, subject to varied day fishing fees. Plentiful hiking trails meander throughout the reserve, most of moderate difficulty. Pontoons, kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes are available to rent for fishing, boating, or simply exploring. Hundreds of campsites are spread throughout the reserve, ranging from basic wilderness sites near secluded lakes to more developed campgrounds with additional amenities.
Miles of hiking trails to explore for hours or days
There are trails as short as 2 miles for those setting out for a brisk hike from a campsite and as long as 85 miles for multi-day backpacking excursions. Most are rated moderate or hard on AllTrails, and all will take you through dense evergreen forests filled with wildlife. Take appropriate precautions, as this land is also home to black bears and wolves. For overnight hikers, be sure to properly bear-proof your campsite.
The Six Falls Trail is only 2 miles in length and is a moderate loop trail that takes just over an hour to hike. This quiet trail will take you past a series of small rushing waterfalls. Joe Lake Trail is nearly 8 miles long, takes about four hours, and will have you gaining almost 1,600 feet in altitude. The Sentier National de la Mauricie trail is 85 miles long with nearly 14,500 feet in total elevation gain. Most hikers complete this trail over multiple days.
Dogs are allowed on some trails, so be sure to check specific trail info to find out if yours is welcome. Guide and assistance dogs can be brought everywhere. Please leave drones at home to keep the area calm for animals and humans alike. Cellular service is not available in all places, so be sure to bring a GPS device or another means of communication and always check weather reports before heading out. Pick up any last-minute supplies at Canada's cultural capital, Trois-Rivières, just two hours away.
A massive amount of fishing and boating options
Freshwater fishing options are plentiful in the Mastigouche Wildlife Reserve. Please make sure to observe Quebec's regulations regarding live bait. There are over 135 fishing lakes with accommodation across 10 sectors. For these, you must register for a random draw, which will take place the evening prior to your fishing trip, and a lake will be assigned to you.
For day fishing, there are about 75 lakes, most with a provided boat, with a random draw that takes place in the spring for permits on the popular Sorcerer Lake. You can catch brook trout, lake trout, and moulac in most of the lakes, and landlocked salmon can be found in Sorcerer Lake. There are also lakes for adventure fishing by boat or wading.
You can rent pontoon boats that seat six people and dock rentals via a lottery that operates in the accommodation sections. Many of the lakes allow you to bring your own canoe or kayak, and watercraft rental and fishing rates are available online. If you seek more fishing and boating adventures, visit Canada's Rocky Mountains for more breathtaking lakes.