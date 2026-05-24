Canada's 7 Most Breathtaking Lakes To Visit In The Rocky Mountains

There's just something about a tranquil alpine lake surrounded by snow-capped peaks and evergreen trees that makes you take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the stillness for a few minutes. It's one of the most beautiful views on this planet, and there's one region that has those gorgeous lake views in spades: the Canadian Rockies. Thanks to the resident glaciers and the plentiful snowfall every year, many of the lakes in this area have a stunning matte aqua blue hue that makes photographers go crazy.

Unsurprisingly, many of the most beautiful lakes in Canada are protected within the boundaries of national parks in the Rocky Mountains. Banff is Canada's most visited national park, Jasper is the largest of the national parks in the Rockies, and both have several photo-worthy lakes on this list. The turquoise blue, mineral-rich waters really pop on sunny days, drawing visitors like a magnet. You won't quickly forget the feeling of boating across them or hiking around them, which is why these are some of the most popular destinations in Canada. Here's our top 7 picks for Canada's most breathtaking lakes in the Rocky Mountains.