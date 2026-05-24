Canada's 7 Most Breathtaking Lakes To Visit In The Rocky Mountains
There's just something about a tranquil alpine lake surrounded by snow-capped peaks and evergreen trees that makes you take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the stillness for a few minutes. It's one of the most beautiful views on this planet, and there's one region that has those gorgeous lake views in spades: the Canadian Rockies. Thanks to the resident glaciers and the plentiful snowfall every year, many of the lakes in this area have a stunning matte aqua blue hue that makes photographers go crazy.
Unsurprisingly, many of the most beautiful lakes in Canada are protected within the boundaries of national parks in the Rocky Mountains. Banff is Canada's most visited national park, Jasper is the largest of the national parks in the Rockies, and both have several photo-worthy lakes on this list. The turquoise blue, mineral-rich waters really pop on sunny days, drawing visitors like a magnet. You won't quickly forget the feeling of boating across them or hiking around them, which is why these are some of the most popular destinations in Canada. Here's our top 7 picks for Canada's most breathtaking lakes in the Rocky Mountains.
Lake Louise
One of the most popular spots in Banff National Park, Lake Louise is worthy of space on your camera roll. Sunrise gilds the surrounding mountains in gold, reflecting on the lake's surface, and at midday on a sunny day, the vibrant hue of the lake stands in stark contrast to the gray mountains and deep green evergreen trees. Arrive before sunrise to get a parking spot, or skip the hassle and take a shuttle instead. Alternatively, for a splurge, stay at the luxurious Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise for views from your room and enjoy its on-site spa fed by the crystalline glacier waters.
Moraine Lake
An iconic Canadian view, Moraine Lake is often touted as "Canada's Most Beautiful Lake," appearing on Canada's $20 bill in the 1970s. Views from the Rockpile Trail and even the parking lot at the trailhead are all gorgeous, but the further you hike, the smaller the crowds will be. Because of the popularity of this stunning lake view, Banff has restricted access to shuttle buses and tours only. Unless you're a guest of the Moraine Lake Lodge, you can't drive here yourself. Reservations are required for Parks Canada shuttles.
Emerald Lake
While Banff and Jasper National Parks get most of the credit, there are beautiful lakes in other parts of the Rockies. Just 30 minutes from Banff's Lake Louise is Yoho National Park's Emerald Lake. It's popular for its easy hiking trail that circles the lake, but it's also unique for its water color — decidedly more green than blue and crystal clear in the shallows by the shore. Enjoy an easy lakeside stroll while taking in the incredible views from every angle. Just don't forget your hiking boots! The trail can get muddy.
Beauvert Lake
Just 10 minutes from the town of Jasper lies Beauvert Lake. The beauty here is in the surroundings. The lake itself is calm with crystal clear shallows and blue-hued depths, but it's also surrounded by many of Jasper's most famous mountain peaks, like Pyramid Mountain and Mount Edith Cavell. Follow the easy trail around the lake's perimeter and admire their reflections in the lake's surface. Surprisingly, Beauvert Lake isn't as popular as other Jasper National Park lakes further away, which keeps the crowds down and allows for more wildlife sightings.
Bow Lake
The first of the Icefields Parkway lakes on our list is the easiest to visit and has pretty views overlooking Bow Lake, Bow Glacier, and Bow Summit. No paid parking. No shuttle. No hiking. Just serene blue Bow Lake views with snow-capped mountains, steps from the car. Choose from two roadside pull-offs or drive down to The Lodge at Bow Lake. It's on par with the grandeur of Lake Louise but with considerably smaller crowds, and parking spots free up much faster at a roadside stop than at parking lots.
Peyto Lake
Yet another Banff National Park lake tops our list, but this time it's for its unique shape. The northern end of this lake is shaped like the head of a wolf, when viewed from the right angle at the viewpoint, making Peyto Lake a picture-worthy stop on a drive through the Canadian Rockies. The Peyto Lake Viewpoint is a short but steep walk from a parking area off of Icefields Parkway. It's often busy, especially in its brief summer season, but you'll get a postcard view that you'll remember long after you leave.
Maligne Lake
The largest natural lake in the Canadian Rockies and one of Jasper National Park's most popular spots, Maligne Lake earns its spot on this list for its boat tour to Spirit Island. The lake itself is famed for its azure waters and serene alpine majesty, but its iconic view, the one with Spirit Island in it, is only accessible via boat or a long backcountry hike. Most visitors opt for the boat tour, which gives you ample opportunity to fill your camera roll with dozens of beautiful shots as you cruise up and down the long lake.