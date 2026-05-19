Between Montreal And Quebec City Is Canada's Cultural Capital Full Of History, Charm, And Tasty Eats
Situated along the northern shore of the St. Lawrence River is the charming, often overlooked city of Trois-Rivières. Founded in 1634 by French colonists, this is one of Canada's oldest cities, its history woven into the bustling cultural scene it boasts today. It's name, which translates to "Three Rivers," comes from the Saint-Maurice River, which splits into three channels and gives the appearance of three separate waterways. Whether you're taking a stroll along the cobblestone streets of the historic district or admiring the lively downtown area, there is no shortage of picturesque sights to behold.
Trois-Rivières has earned several distinguished titles since its establishment. In 1922, it earned the title of the "paper capital of the world", as the Saint-Maurice River powered the city's growing pulp and paper industry. To learn more about the city's paper-making history, visitors can head to Boréalis, a heritage museum located in what was once the world's largest paper mill that features unique interactive exhibits. Beyond it's paper history, Trois-Rivières is also the cultural capital of Canada, a title it has held since 2009 due to it's commitment to historical and cultural preservation that grows more evident as you explore the city's streets. Several businesses and establishments are housed in buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries, with stunning architecture that serves as a reminder of the city's French colonial past. The city is also tucked almost equidistant between Montreal and Quebec City, making it the perfect stopover between the two.
Explore the history of Old Trois-Rivières, Quebec
Trois-Rivières is a picturesque blend of historic charm and modern amenities. It is the second-oldest city in Quebec, only the winter wonderland of Quebec City has it beat, as it was founded in 1608. Although a fire devastated much of old Trois-Rivières in 1908, several historic buildings still remain, including one of Canada's oldest homes, the Boucher de Niverville Manor, built in 1668. The Trois-Rivières Historical Complex is a National Historic Site on Rue des Ursulines that highlights five 18th-century buildings that survived the fire. One of the buildings is the Ursuline Monastery, built in 1697, which now holds the Ursulines Museum. It tells the history of the nuns whose contributions helped develop Trois-Rivières, and features a breathtaking, intricate dome.
A short walk away is the Cathedral of the Assumption, a Neo-Gothic structure built between 1854 and 1858 that serves as the mother church of Trois-Rivières. This breathtaking building features 22 stained glass windows that are an incredible sight to behold, and it is the only cathedral in North America to incorporate elements of London's Westminster style. The building is located beside Park Champlain, a tranquil green space with a water fountain that invites visitors to slow down and relax. Across the Saint-Maurice River is another historic religious landmark, the Shrine of Our Lady of the Cape. Founded in 1888, this is the second-largest Marian shrine in North America and is surrounded by lush and vibrant gardens.
Things to do in downtown Trois-Rivières, Quebec
As a cultural capital, Trois-Rivières has plenty of ways to enjoy its historic charm. One of Trois-Rivières best cultural offerings is the POP Museum, a family-friendly museum that highlights Québec's pop culture through unique and interactive exhibitions. It is attached to the city's Old Prison, which was built in 1822 and remained in use until 1986, making it the longest-running detention center in the nation.
In 1985, the city earned the title of Canada's poetry capital and began hosting the International Poetry Festival, where thousands of poets from across the globe gather in Champlain Park for 10 days. Throughout the year, poetry lovers can visit Harbourfront Park to see the International Poetry Walk featuring about 100 plaques with poem excerpts in 23 different languages. Downtown, many buildings are adorned with colorful graffiti art, and visitors can explore them all on the circuit des murals, a self-guided tour. If Trois-Rivières gave you a taste for historic Canadian cities, head to the neighboring province of New Brunswick to explore Saint John, Canada's oldest incorporated city, or discover the charming village of Deschambault-Grondines, tucked in the middle of Montreal and Quebec City.
An unexpected draw of Trois-Rivières is its food scene. Boasting more than 300 restaurants, the city has some delectable options that cater to a variety of tastes. For an exquisite fine dining experience with breathtaking river views, Poivre Noir is a must-try. If you're after a more casual atmosphere, le grill offers aged steaks and a welcoming ambiance. In the mood for a drink? Le Temps d'une Pinte is a microbrewery that's the perfect place for a cozy coffee in the morning and a smooth craft beer in the evening.