Between Montreal And Quebec City Is Canada's Cultural Capital Full Of History, Charm, And Tasty Eats

Situated along the northern shore of the St. Lawrence River is the charming, often overlooked city of Trois-Rivières. Founded in 1634 by French colonists, this is one of Canada's oldest cities, its history woven into the bustling cultural scene it boasts today. It's name, which translates to "Three Rivers," comes from the Saint-Maurice River, which splits into three channels and gives the appearance of three separate waterways. Whether you're taking a stroll along the cobblestone streets of the historic district or admiring the lively downtown area, there is no shortage of picturesque sights to behold.

Trois-Rivières has earned several distinguished titles since its establishment. In 1922, it earned the title of the "paper capital of the world", as the Saint-Maurice River powered the city's growing pulp and paper industry. To learn more about the city's paper-making history, visitors can head to Boréalis, a heritage museum located in what was once the world's largest paper mill that features unique interactive exhibits. Beyond it's paper history, Trois-Rivières is also the cultural capital of Canada, a title it has held since 2009 due to it's commitment to historical and cultural preservation that grows more evident as you explore the city's streets. Several businesses and establishments are housed in buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries, with stunning architecture that serves as a reminder of the city's French colonial past. The city is also tucked almost equidistant between Montreal and Quebec City, making it the perfect stopover between the two.