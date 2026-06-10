Utah's Family-Owned Amusement Park Is A Nostalgic Haven For Thrill Seekers Near Salt Lake City

At the base of the Wasatch Range sits a nostalgic amusement park often regarded as one of America's most underrated. Lagoon Amusement Park is located nearly 18 miles north of Salt Lake City in the town of Farmington, and the land it occupies has long been a summertime haven for Utah residents. In the 1880s, the old Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad built Lake Park, a resort once situated on the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Before the dawn of the 1900s, the park moved to its current home and the name changed to Lagoon, inspired by the small lake on the park's property. In the 1920s, the park started to gain popularity, adding new attractions like a million-gallon swimming pool, midway rides and shows, and the park's first roller coaster, which still operates today.

Lagoon Amusement Park stands apart from its contemporaries as one of the few remaining family-owned parks in America, and the Freed family hasn't rested on its historic laurels. The park now offers nearly 60 attractions catering to all ages and thrill levels, and yet still maintains its pioneer aesthetics. Despite its nostalgic atmosphere, Lagoon has evolved into a destination for thrill seekers, with a notable collection of roller coasters.