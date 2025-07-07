This Quirky Salt Lake City Sanctuary Is An Outdoor Art Space Filled With Curious Sculptures In Utah

Arguably two of the biggest things Utah is known for are its unique rocks and Mormon heritage, and you can get a taste of both in an unexpected way at a hidden sculpture garden in Salt Lake City. Staying in Salt Lake City puts you within driving distance of some of the Southwest's most unique sights, like one of America's only mesmerizing pink lakes, but don't head out from the capital before stopping by the Gilgal Sculpture Garden. Aside from being a surprisingly tranquil spot nestled right in the middle of busy downtown, the garden will no doubt provoke some questions about the story behind its odd designs.

The Gilgal Sculpture Garden was the spiritually motivated endeavor of Thomas Child, a stonemason and bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, i.e., the Mormon Church. The gorgeous stones used for the sculptures were brought from various parts of Utah, and Child sculpted them to reflect aspects of his faith and philosophy — one, notably, is a sphinx bearing the face of Joseph Smith, the founder of Mormonism. The Gilgal Sculpture Garden is a designated "visionary art environment" — the only one of its kind in the state — and its peculiar presence transcends the faith of its maker, bound to captivate any visitor to the pretty little plot.