This Quirky Salt Lake City Sanctuary Is An Outdoor Art Space Filled With Curious Sculptures In Utah
Arguably two of the biggest things Utah is known for are its unique rocks and Mormon heritage, and you can get a taste of both in an unexpected way at a hidden sculpture garden in Salt Lake City. Staying in Salt Lake City puts you within driving distance of some of the Southwest's most unique sights, like one of America's only mesmerizing pink lakes, but don't head out from the capital before stopping by the Gilgal Sculpture Garden. Aside from being a surprisingly tranquil spot nestled right in the middle of busy downtown, the garden will no doubt provoke some questions about the story behind its odd designs.
The Gilgal Sculpture Garden was the spiritually motivated endeavor of Thomas Child, a stonemason and bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, i.e., the Mormon Church. The gorgeous stones used for the sculptures were brought from various parts of Utah, and Child sculpted them to reflect aspects of his faith and philosophy — one, notably, is a sphinx bearing the face of Joseph Smith, the founder of Mormonism. The Gilgal Sculpture Garden is a designated "visionary art environment" — the only one of its kind in the state — and its peculiar presence transcends the faith of its maker, bound to captivate any visitor to the pretty little plot.
The vision of Gilgal Sculpture Garden's creator
There are 12 distinct sculptures at the Gilgal Sculpture Garden, plus a few dozen stone engravings that bear text that complements the mystical, thought-provoking atmosphere of the garden. Thomas Child began working on this garden at the age of 57, in the year 1945, with the intent to furnish a space for philosophical and theological inquiry. Perhaps the best way to approach the garden is to keep in mind Child's message to visitors, per the Gilgal Sculpture Garden website: "You may think I am a nut, but I hope I have aroused your thinking and curiosity."
Child put a lot of thought into the sculptures' meaning and design, down to the type of stone used, sourced from different spots in the state. Places like Utah's impressive Red Rock National Park showcase how the state's landscape is defined by its special rocks, and Child put in the work — sometimes hauling up to 62-ton boulders with large trucks — to make them a part of his garden. Then, he did all of the sculpting on site. He had a peculiar method of sculpting, using an oxyacetylene torch, which gave the sculptures a polished appearance. "That's why Joseph Smith has a smooth face, smooth and shiny," said Judi Short, the president of the Friends of Gilgal Garden, to KSL News. Today, with Child having died in 1963, the garden is managed and conserved by the Friends of Gilgal Garden organization.
Visit the Gilgal Sculpture Garden
The Joseph Smith-faced sphinx is just one of many sculptural pieces in the garden that will make you pause for contemplation. One is a grasshopper, made from a naturally green stone. Another is a collection of disjointed body parts that represent the biblical tale of King Nebuchadnezzar's dream. Different cultures are drawn in, too, like one sculpture that incorporates the style of a Chinese scholar's rock. The natural element of the garden can't be overlooked, either. Gardeners tend to the flowers and shrubbery to keep it in bloom for spring, summer, and fall.
You can reach the Gilgal Sculpture Garden in a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Salt Lake City International Airport, one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America. It's also about an eight-minute walk from the 400 S/600 E light rail station. The garden is free to visit, and opening hours vary seasonally: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from April to September, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October to March. After stopping by the garden, walk just seven minutes to get to Trolley Square, a shopping center housed in historic trolley barns with an iconic water tower.