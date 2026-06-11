Between San Jose And Paso Robles Is A California Coastal Preserve With Trails, Birdwatching, And Paddling

Travelers making the drive along California's famed Highway 1 will find one of the state's most overlooked natural treasures tucked along the edge of Monterey Bay. Just 7 miles from the waterfront village of Moss Landing, Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve is one of the largest remaining tidal wetlands in California. By car, it's about two hours north of Paso Robles and just over an hour south of San Jose.

This sprawling 1,739-acre estuary offers winding waterways, salt marshes, and oak forests, creating a haven for wildlife and outdoor recreation. Visitors come to hike the scenic preserve trails, spot hundreds of bird species, and paddle through calm channels alongside sea otters and harbor seals. The scenery here is remarkably different from Big Sur, a section of California's coast that rivals Italy's Cinque Terre, located around 50 miles south.

Visitors can enjoy 5 miles of trails at Elkhorn Slough. The trails begin at the visitor center and are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, taking hikers through grasslands, woodlands, marshes, and tidal flats. Along the way, hikers can stop at several overlooks that provide sweeping views across the estuary, where changing tides transform the landscape throughout the day. Interpretive signs explain the area's unique ecology. Wildlife sightings are common, both in the water and on the trails. The gentle terrain makes the preserve accessible to visitors of all ages and skill levels.