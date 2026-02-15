Santa Cruz's 5 Best Spots To See Baby Sea Otters In The Spring

Once a year, Santa Cruz, California, welcomes a brand new batch of baby sea otters born in the deep blue waters of the Monterey Bay. Although sea otter moms can have babies anytime of year, the largest batch of pups is born between late winter and early spring. Santa Cruz's cliffs and developments along the ocean's edge make prime spots for otter spotting, but some places are better than others (and hard to find on your own).

These recommendations are based on my experiences as a Santa Cruz local (born and raised). However, I can't share these special places in good conscience without reminding otter spotters to respect these amazing animals. Hunted nearly to extinction for their thick pelts, California's sea otter population has increased to 3,000, but these playful critters are still classified as endangered. As made famous by Santa Cruz's surfboard-stealing Otter 841, even seemingly harmless human interaction can significantly impact otter behavior and survival.

"Human-caused disturbances are alarming and could be fatal to the sea otters if the disturbance causes them to over-expend energy, especially mothers who need energy reserves to have the strength and stamina to feed and raise their young pups," cautioned Gena Bentall, the director of Sea Otter Savvy, in a statement to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The agency asks people to remain at least 60 feet away from sea otters, but you should give mothers and babies even more space. For the best viewing experience, bring binoculars and plan your trip early in the morning.