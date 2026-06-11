South Carolina's Growing City Near Greenville Has An Italian-Inspired Urban Village With Vibrant, Walkable Fun
While South Carolina has one of the best coastlines in the United States, complete with tourist-friendly cities like Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island, the rest of the Palmetto State is just as gorgeous and worthy of visiting. But it's also not just established cities that are ripe for travel. You can also take advantage of up-and-coming places by exploring them before they become too popular. Case in point: Mauldin, a suburb of Greenville with one unique element you won't find just anywhere.
BridgeWay Station is a new development, opening to the public as recently as 2024. What makes this shopping area so inviting, though, is that it calls to mind wandering through an Old World Italian village, thanks to its brick facades and Italian-inspired architecture.
But while Bridgeway is certainly one of the main points of interest, the fact is that Mauldin has plenty of reasons to add it to your travel plans. From tasty restaurants to a massive sports center and a vibrant walking trail, let's break down why you may want to skip Greenville and try Mauldin instead.
Shopping, eating, and drinking at Mauldin's Italian-inspired urban village
Bridgeway Station is a mixed-use, walkable shopping district that includes restaurants, boutiques, an open-air amphitheater, and residences. So, if you're interested in feeling like you're living in Old Italy, you can see about moving into one of the on-site apartments. Not only can you experience all of the storefronts inside the village, but it's also next to I-385, so it's easy to get to other areas. For example, if you want to explore the Olde English District of South Carolina, which is also full of unique local shops and small-town charm.
As you might expect, Bridgeway features local or regional businesses, rather than national brands. For example, for food, you can chew your way through the eclectic options of City Market Food Hall, enjoy Mexican favorites at Nixtamal, or get a literal taste of Italy at Tavola Italian. After dinner, you can indulge your sweet cravings with cakes, croissants, and other pastries at Old Europe Desserts. There's also the Bridgeway Brewing Company if you want to knock back a few pints while playing duckpin bowling.
When it comes to shopping, options are limited at the time of this writing, but there's Lili + Koko Boutique for designer clothing and accessories, and Plum Boutique, which focuses on home decor and accents. For the outdoorsy types, Mountain High Outfitters offers gear and clothing, but it's slated to arrive at Bridgeway in the fall of 2026.
Planning a trip to Mauldin, South Carolina
Fortunately, since Mauldin is a suburb of Greenville, it's only about 15 minutes away from one of America's "most enjoyable" airports, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. However, as an up-and-coming city, it doesn't have too many hotels. According to Google Maps, the three main options are a Days Inn, a Courtyard by Marriott, and a Deluxe Inn. However, there are quite a few vacation rentals throughout the city, and Greenville has plenty of hotels to fit your needs.
Although Bridgeway Station is open year-round, you may want to plan your trip based on festivals and events in Mauldin. Not only does the Station host events, but so does the Mauldin Cultural Center. Some highlights include the Blues and Jazz Festival in April, the Juneteenth Celebration, and the SOOIE BBQ Cook-Off in September. If you're planning to visit during the cook-off, keep in mind that Greenville is one of South Carolina's best cities for foodies, so make sure to pack your itinerary with as many delicious eateries as possible.
While eating may be a popular activity during your visit to Mauldin, the city also makes it easy to work off some of the excess calories. First, you can check out the Mauldin Sports Center, which offers a variety of workout equipment and a rock climbing wall. Or, if you prefer to be outside, you can stroll through some of the 11 greenways around the city, or connect to the extensive Swamp Rabbit Trail Network, which extends up into Greenville and beyond. Finally, many of Mauldin's parks have sports courts, so you can play to get your heart rate up.