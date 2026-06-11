South Carolina's Growing City Near Greenville Has An Italian-Inspired Urban Village With Vibrant, Walkable Fun

While South Carolina has one of the best coastlines in the United States, complete with tourist-friendly cities like Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island, the rest of the Palmetto State is just as gorgeous and worthy of visiting. But it's also not just established cities that are ripe for travel. You can also take advantage of up-and-coming places by exploring them before they become too popular. Case in point: Mauldin, a suburb of Greenville with one unique element you won't find just anywhere.

BridgeWay Station is a new development, opening to the public as recently as 2024. What makes this shopping area so inviting, though, is that it calls to mind wandering through an Old World Italian village, thanks to its brick facades and Italian-inspired architecture.

But while Bridgeway is certainly one of the main points of interest, the fact is that Mauldin has plenty of reasons to add it to your travel plans. From tasty restaurants to a massive sports center and a vibrant walking trail, let's break down why you may want to skip Greenville and try Mauldin instead.