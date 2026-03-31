One Of America's 'Most Enjoyable' Airports Is A Southern Gem With Fast Security And Relaxed Vibes

News flash: It's not a great time to fly in the U.S. As of March 2026, airports are understaffed, and travelers are facing record wait times at security checkpoints. But a handful of airports across the country are still running relatively smoothly, including one praised by passengers for its relaxed vibes and quick-moving security lines, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP).

The small South Carolina airport, which offers nonstop flights to more than 20 cities, was chosen as one of "America's most enjoyable." It's a distinction awarded based on more than 700,000 passenger surveys conducted by Airports Council International (ACI), whose 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards highlight high-performing airports around the world across categories like "most dedicated staff" and "easiest airport journey." In North America, Greenville-Spartanburg was one of just three air hubs (along with Orlando International and the easy-to-navigate Salt Lake City International) to receive recognition in the "most enjoyable airport" category.

So what is it, exactly, that makes this Southern gem so pleasant for travelers? Quick security lines, for starters. Even in a moment when travelers are experiencing the longest wait times in history at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints, delays are minimal at GSP. (Check the airport's official website for current conditions — live updates often display a security wait time of less than 10 minutes.)