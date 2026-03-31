One Of America's 'Most Enjoyable' Airports Is A Southern Gem With Fast Security And Relaxed Vibes
News flash: It's not a great time to fly in the U.S. As of March 2026, airports are understaffed, and travelers are facing record wait times at security checkpoints. But a handful of airports across the country are still running relatively smoothly, including one praised by passengers for its relaxed vibes and quick-moving security lines, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP).
The small South Carolina airport, which offers nonstop flights to more than 20 cities, was chosen as one of "America's most enjoyable." It's a distinction awarded based on more than 700,000 passenger surveys conducted by Airports Council International (ACI), whose 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards highlight high-performing airports around the world across categories like "most dedicated staff" and "easiest airport journey." In North America, Greenville-Spartanburg was one of just three air hubs (along with Orlando International and the easy-to-navigate Salt Lake City International) to receive recognition in the "most enjoyable airport" category.
So what is it, exactly, that makes this Southern gem so pleasant for travelers? Quick security lines, for starters. Even in a moment when travelers are experiencing the longest wait times in history at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints, delays are minimal at GSP. (Check the airport's official website for current conditions — live updates often display a security wait time of less than 10 minutes.)
Calm, clean spaces and quick security at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport
The typically short and quickly moving security lines at Greenville-Spartanburg International help to cultivate a relaxed feel throughout the airport — fewer stressed-out travelers means a calmer environment for everyone. And according to recent visitors, the airport's smart design and high standards of cleanliness only enhance the atmosphere. "The entire terminal feels calm, quiet, and very easy to navigate," said one commenter on Google Reviews. "It's one of the most peaceful airports I've traveled through."
Adding to the appeal is a quiet open-air garden with fountains where travelers can relax before flying. This unique feature, located between the terminal and the runway, is one of the first of its kind in the U.S. Many visitors say it's the perfect spot to enjoy some fresh air before boarding, and traveling families love the fact that there's a place for kids to run around outside, especially when flights are delayed. The airside garden is open 24 hours a day and accessible from the Grand Hall on the second floor.
Both outside and inside, the airport is reportedly spotless. In fact, in addition to scoring a spot in the "most enjoyable" category in the ASQ Customer Experience Awards, Greenville-Spartanburg picked up a mention in the awards' "cleanest airport" category for 2025. One air traveler on Google artfully expressed why the travel hub deserves both awards, describing GSP "as something of a jewel: sparkling, pristine, and arranged with a clarity that borders on the elegant." They continued, "It is, quite simply, pleasant—a word rarely applied to airports without irony."