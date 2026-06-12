Canada's Gorgeous Lake Huron Getaway Is A Haven Of Amazing Sandy Beaches And Outdoor Fun
There's a wanderlust-stoking 3,827 miles of shoreline around Lake Huron, with one half spreading out westwards into the U.S. state of Michigan, and the other pushing east into the province of Ontario. It's on that Canadian side of the water that you'll find the much-loved vacation hub of Saugeen Shores, a town that sits at the heart of an 11-mile medley of sandy beaches that are peppered with ice cream parlors, boardwalks, and sailing marinas from tip to toe.
It's not a big place; just shy of 19,000 people call the town home these days. However, according to a local tourism report, a whopping 320,000 visitors came Saugeen's way in 2024, many of them no doubt drawn by the promise of sun-filled summer days on the sandy stretches that fringe the banks of Lake Huron. But lazing by Huron's waters wouldn't be the only temptation, as Saugeen Shores is also something of an outdoorsy hub, touting river canoe routes, shoreline cycling trails, and oodles of forest hiking.
The good news for travelers is that the soft sands of Saugeen Shores and the cooling waters of Lake Huron that wash them are accessible in just a touch over 2.5 hours from the major international hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Alternatively, you can drive up straight from Detroit, which takes just under 4 hours in total.
The beautiful beaches of Saugeen Shores
The area of Saugeen Shores encompasses some of the most lauded beaches along Canada's bit of Lake Huron. The standout is Saugeen Beach, which is perhaps Ontario's best beach destination overall. Formerly known as Sauble Beach, it stretches for more than 4 miles from end to end on the north side of Saugeen Shores proper, offering long dashes of shimmering white sand with parking right behind.
The Saugeen River meets the lake in Southhampton, where another long, relaxed run of sand rolls out under a flapping Canadian flag. It's backed by a town that oozes charm and character; a place where bagpipers usher in the sunset each summer evening, where the downtown is riddled with old sailor cottages, and there's a timber-built boardwalk that takes you past historic lighthouses.
Then you've got Port Elgin. There's a mix of other beaches there, but the most popular has to be appropriately named Main Beach. It's another one with plenty of space, curving away to the south of the town's marina for over a mile and a half, with a playground for the little ones and summer-season beach volleyball courts. Hang around for the golden hour to catch what's said to be a spectacular sunset show there, and perhaps even an al fresco music concert — they take place regularly in July and August.
Get outdoorsy in Saugeen Shores
When you've finally had your fill of slow days on the sand, then why not look to the more sweat-inducing side of Saugeen Shores? This corner of Ontario has trails, nature parks, canoe courses, and a whole lot more for the adventurer looking for something more adrenaline heavy.
For starters, you'll find what Ontario Parks, the official website of Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, hails as one of the "most ecologically diverse" places on the whole of Lake Huron, just a touch southwest of Port Elgin's Main Beach. That's MacGregor Point Provincial Park, and it's a fine location to pull on the boots and hit the trails. You can take the Lake Ridge Trail to complete 2.4 miles of swamps and lakeside woodland. Or hit the Old Shore Road Trail to skirt Huron's edge while spotting rare carnivore plant species!
Those with the watercrafts in tow have plenty to look forward to. The Saugeen River that flows inland from Saugeen Shores is among the longest in Ontario. More than 60 miles of it are navigable by canoe. Don't expect hardcore whitewater stuff, but rather easy-going cruising between forest-threaded banks. Only a touch further afield, under 30 minutes' drive away, the trails and camping of the Inverhuron Provincial Park give way to a boat ramp that's great for those who want to launch Huron fishing trips. And for more exploring, you could always make a pitstop in the vibrant downtown of Sarnia, the largest city on Lake Huron, if you're driving up from Detroit.