Canada's Gorgeous Lake Huron Getaway Is A Haven Of Amazing Sandy Beaches And Outdoor Fun

There's a wanderlust-stoking 3,827 miles of shoreline around Lake Huron, with one half spreading out westwards into the U.S. state of Michigan, and the other pushing east into the province of Ontario. It's on that Canadian side of the water that you'll find the much-loved vacation hub of Saugeen Shores, a town that sits at the heart of an 11-mile medley of sandy beaches that are peppered with ice cream parlors, boardwalks, and sailing marinas from tip to toe.

It's not a big place; just shy of 19,000 people call the town home these days. However, according to a local tourism report, a whopping 320,000 visitors came Saugeen's way in 2024, many of them no doubt drawn by the promise of sun-filled summer days on the sandy stretches that fringe the banks of Lake Huron. But lazing by Huron's waters wouldn't be the only temptation, as Saugeen Shores is also something of an outdoorsy hub, touting river canoe routes, shoreline cycling trails, and oodles of forest hiking.

The good news for travelers is that the soft sands of Saugeen Shores and the cooling waters of Lake Huron that wash them are accessible in just a touch over 2.5 hours from the major international hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Alternatively, you can drive up straight from Detroit, which takes just under 4 hours in total.