This Stretch Of Lake Huron's Shores Is Ontario's Best Beach Destination For A Vibrant Getaway Full Of Fun
Sitting about 135 miles (218 kilometers) away from Toronto and 200 miles from Detroit, along the stretch of Lake Huron's shores, is a community called Sauble Beach. While Canadian sites like Fernie offer Canadian visitors powdery slopes and wild trails, Sauble Beach offers the perfect Ontario summer getaway. With a year-round population of around 2,000 people, Sauble Beach's density inflates to around 10,000 when tourist season gets in full swing and it's clear why.
Sauble Beach has everything a visitor would want in a beach destination, from chances to swim, surf, and sleep on the freshwater beach to feeling the rush of the Sauble Speedway where all kinds of racing events and car shows take place. There's also opportunities to golf and mini-golf and a plethora of places to dine out that include beach burgers and soft serve ice cream.
If you're planning to head to Sauble Beach, then flying is a great option as you can take a plane to Toronto Pearson International Airport, which 123 miles (198 kilometers) to Sauble Beach. When traveling within Sauble Beach, having a car would be a good idea as the variety of tourist destinations that include arcades, golfing, and the speedway are within driving distance of one another.
Sauble Beach has fun for everyone
What makes Sauble Beach the perfect, vibrant getaway full of fun for anyone? Well, you may not see the distinct black sand beaches in Silver Islet, but regular sand is pretty great too and Sauble Beach has plenty of that. When ranking the longest freshwater beaches in the world, according to the Toronto Star, Sauble Beach takes second place , coming in right behind Ontario's Wasaga Beach. It is seven miles long so there's plenty of space for families to spend a day at the beach to swim, surf, jet ski, or sleep. If you've never seen a piping plover, then visiting Sauble Beach is your chance to see one of those exquisitely cute birds along the shore.
On rainy days when the beach isn't an option, Giggles Arcade is an opportunity for visitors to go all in playing arcade games and winning prizes as the location is right across the street from the beach. For those seeking more of an outdoor thrill, then Ascent Aerial Park is perfect as it's an adventure course in downtown Sauble Beach that features everything from a zip coaster to a climbing wall to the JUMP Experience, where visitors climb a 40-foot tower, get to the top and ... jump (with a safety harness attached of course). Other worthwhile destinations include the Sauble Speedway, Putterama Mini Golf, and Pinewoods Golf.
Where to stay and what to eat at Sauble Beach
If you're wanting to find lodging when visiting, then you're in luck as there are a plethora of lodging options at Sauble Beach. Sauble Cottage Rentals offers six different cottages, from the River Retreat option featuring four bedrooms and a waterfront view of Sauble River for a weekly fee of $2,900 plus tax during low season and $3800 plus tax during high seasons, to the Beach Retreat option which is $4,000 monthly during low season and $6000 monthly during high season.
If you're wanting a less pricey option for lodging and an experience similar to what you can find in a camping adventure in Little Qualicum Falls Park in Vancouver, there are a variety of camping opportunities. There's Sauble Falls Tent & Trailer Park, a campground sitting just 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the beach. The site offers rough camping for $50 a night, a barebones option perfect for tents and provides a firepit and picnic table, but with no on-site water. The tent/pop-up tier is $60 a night and includes electricity and water.
Who doesn't love a refreshing ice cream in the hot sun or a cold beer to quench your thirst as dusk approaches? Sauble Beach has a variety of great drink and dining options for every visitor. Nestled right on Main street, the Wellness Refinery is in the heart of Sauble Beach an in addition to serving up refreshing smoothie options like strawberry dream, golden ginger, piña colada, and blueberry pie, the cafe offers healthy treats like mushroom coffee, banana granola crunch toast, and curried chicken salad on sourdough. If you're craving a tasty burger, then Beach Burger – also on Main street — has you covered. For some spirits, Heydays has craft beer and frosé all summer. And lastly for dessert, the Beach House Cafe has soft serve ice cream to cool you off after a day at the beach.