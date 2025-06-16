This Stretch Of Lake Huron's Shores Is Ontario's Best Beach Destination For A Vibrant Getaway Full Of Fun

Sitting about 135 miles (218 kilometers) away from Toronto and 200 miles from Detroit, along the stretch of Lake Huron's shores, is a community called Sauble Beach. While Canadian sites like Fernie offer Canadian visitors powdery slopes and wild trails, Sauble Beach offers the perfect Ontario summer getaway. With a year-round population of around 2,000 people, Sauble Beach's density inflates to around 10,000 when tourist season gets in full swing and it's clear why.

Sauble Beach has everything a visitor would want in a beach destination, from chances to swim, surf, and sleep on the freshwater beach to feeling the rush of the Sauble Speedway where all kinds of racing events and car shows take place. There's also opportunities to golf and mini-golf and a plethora of places to dine out that include beach burgers and soft serve ice cream.

If you're planning to head to Sauble Beach, then flying is a great option as you can take a plane to Toronto Pearson International Airport, which 123 miles (198 kilometers) to Sauble Beach. When traveling within Sauble Beach, having a car would be a good idea as the variety of tourist destinations that include arcades, golfing, and the speedway are within driving distance of one another.