Between Detroit And Toronto Is The Largest City On Lake Huron With Sandy Beaches And A Vibrant Downtown
If you're traveling between Detroit, Michigan, and Toronto, Ontario — or looking for an entertaining and relaxing getaway from either metropolis — you can choose from plenty of appealing options, including London, Canada's "forest city" with family-friendly fun. If it's a beach vacation that you're after, though, you'll want to set your sights on the sandy shores of Lake Huron. From there, zero in further on Sarnia, Ontario: the biggest city on Lake Huron, as well as the biggest city in Lambton County. Situated on the south edge of the lake, right at the St. Clair River's mouth, this city of around 72,000 inhabitants offers both a bustling, lively downtown and access to stunning lakefront beaches.
Getting here is easy from either country: Sarnia is only around an hour from Detroit (not including any time you spend waiting to cross the U.S.-Canada border) and just over an hour from London, Ontario. It's also under three hours from Toronto. While there is indeed a small airport in Sarnia, it no longer offers commercial passenger flights, so if you're arriving from the skies, your best bet is to fly into London International Airport, around 75 minutes by car from Sarnia.
Enjoy some beach time in Sarnia
It wouldn't be a trip to Sarnia without making the most of the city's access to multiple Blue Flag beaches. For a prime beach day for the whole family, make your way to Canatara Beach, located within Canatara Park. Here, you can enjoy a vast stretch of stunning beach, as well as numerous kid-friendly activities and amenities including a playground, trails, picnic areas, an animal farm, and a mini train — all within convenient proximity to the city. Parents of young children, as well as anyone with accessibility needs, will be happy to know that Canatara Park has mats atop the sand to make the beach easier to navigate with a stroller, wheelchair, or other mobility aid. Don't forget your sun protection: this might be the Great White North, but summer temperatures in Sarnia can get up to a toasty 80 degrees Fahrenheit. To prepare, make sure you're aware of the type of sunscreen you should be wearing on every beach day.
For an athletic beach experience, visitors can also opt to check out Brights Grove Beach, situated in Mike Weir Park, which is a great option for watersports enthusiasts. You can rent a kayak, paddle board, or canoe onsite for a day out on this peaceful beach's serene waters. While you're in the area, be sure to grab a pre-or-post-beach snack at nearby Skeeter Barlow's Grill and Bar. Since 1995, this laid-back eatery has been dishing up everything from mussels to nachos to wings and other tasty options that make the perfect complement to a day of sun and sand.
Explore Sarnia's lively downtown
While avid beachgoers will likely want to time their trip to Sarnia for prime summertime weather, there's also certainly no shortage of worthwhile offerings in this vibrant city all year round. Sarnia's downtown area, which contains more than 200 businesses, is a veritable hub of activity well worth checking out. Grab a morning cup of joe at downtown's charming Backhome Coffee Roastery, which produces eight different delectable roasts, before wandering your way through the independent makers' shops at Downtown Market — an emporium of crafts, homewares, gifts, food items, and art, all housed in a historic building — to pick up goodies for yourself or to take home. You can also take a scenic stroll through the trails of verdant Centennial Park, a downtown urban oasis facing onto the city's picturesque waterfront.
If you're looking for a unique and educational activity, head over to the memorably named Stones 'N Bones Museum for a dose of archaeological knowledge. With dinosaur bones, fossils, and even Native Canadian tools and artifacts in is collection, this 10,000-square-foot museum is an ideal spot for kids and adults alike to learn about natural history in downtown Sarnia. Cap off the day with a drink at nearby Ups N' Downs, which bills itself as "a traditional Canadian pub," or grab a bite to eat at The Grind Kitchen and Bar, which locals love for its exceptional service and delicious food. If you're craving more time in an energetic city, continue your trip southward to visit an Art Deco lighthouse in Detroit's vibrant downtown.