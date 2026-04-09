Between Detroit And Toronto Is The Largest City On Lake Huron With Sandy Beaches And A Vibrant Downtown

If you're traveling between Detroit, Michigan, and Toronto, Ontario — or looking for an entertaining and relaxing getaway from either metropolis — you can choose from plenty of appealing options, including London, Canada's "forest city" with family-friendly fun. If it's a beach vacation that you're after, though, you'll want to set your sights on the sandy shores of Lake Huron. From there, zero in further on Sarnia, Ontario: the biggest city on Lake Huron, as well as the biggest city in Lambton County. Situated on the south edge of the lake, right at the St. Clair River's mouth, this city of around 72,000 inhabitants offers both a bustling, lively downtown and access to stunning lakefront beaches.

Getting here is easy from either country: Sarnia is only around an hour from Detroit (not including any time you spend waiting to cross the U.S.-Canada border) and just over an hour from London, Ontario. It's also under three hours from Toronto. While there is indeed a small airport in Sarnia, it no longer offers commercial passenger flights, so if you're arriving from the skies, your best bet is to fly into London International Airport, around 75 minutes by car from Sarnia.