What Nobody Believes About Pompeii Until They See It For Themselves

Before there was McDonald's, there was a thermopolium. The term might sound strange and lofty, but it refers to an easy-to-grasp concept: a food counter serving up ready-made meals in Ancient Roman times. Some of the most well-preserved examples of thermopolia have been excavated in Pompeii. Over 80 have been uncovered at the archaeological park under the city's cloak of ash, according to Smithsonian Magazine. As surprising as it may sound that the ancient residents here had their own version of fast-food joints, the evidence is easier to believe when you see the 2,000-year-old counters for yourself.

Although images of decadent feasts, golden goblets, and fountain-fronted villas may come to mind when thinking of Ancient Rome, the average, lower-class Roman lived a humbler life, and the thermopolia are a testament to that. These Romans didn't have kitchens in their apartments, which was a luxury at the time, according to Business Insider, so thermopolia served as spots where they could get something quick to eat, typically on the go. Stephen Dyson, a classics professor at the University at Buffalo, described these spots as hybrids between "Burger King and a British pub or a Spanish tapas bar" in Discovery News (via ABC Science).

A thermopolium usually looked like a counter with holes cut into it, and in these holes were clay jars (called dolia) filled with foods that could be heated or taken home. In place of a glowing menu board, there were painted frescoes, and instead of a soda fountain, you'd find a row of smaller pots filled with everything from wine to hot stews and fish, according to The New York Times.