This Immaculate Italian Gem Is 2025's Top Trending Summer Destination (And It's Not Rome Or Venice)

Sprawling palazzos stained gold in the summer sun, carefully conserved vestiges of an ancient empire, renowned galleries with a masterpiece in each and every hall — Italy's draws are not novel. Every traveler has a tick-list of essential experiences and arrives ready to cruise the Venetian canals, tour the Tuscan vineyards, and indulge in Roman pasta dishes. According to Expedia's 2025 Summer Travel Outlook, the ceaselessly popular European nation is the trendiest long-haul vacation destination of the year.

However, Italy's cultural capitals, idyllic cities famed for art and architecture, are taking a backseat. Subbing grand cathedrals for coastal scenes, U.S. travelers are setting their sights on Italy's underrated beaches and sun-soaked southern cities. By far the most popular among its rising stars of the summer, according to Expedia, is the Campania region and its 311 miles of Tyrrhenian Sea shoreline. While several Campania cities are well acquainted with the tourist crowds — Naples, Positano, and Amalfi are hardly fresh finds — its quiet clifftop towns and cloistered coves still provide a peaceful reprieve for those hoping to avoid the crowds in Italy.

Five U.S. airports service direct routes to the heady side streets of Naples, from which you can easily navigate the entire region. The city has its own major port, where ferries and hydrofoils head to the islands year-round, and a well-connected central train station that carries travelers out to the best nearby sites. Nonetheless, those seeking to get off the grid in Campania will need to rent their own set of wheels. Driving on Italy's ancient, narrow roads is an experience in itself, but you'll know the adventure was worthwhile once you reach the region's secluded sands and pretty pastel towns carved into the coastline cliffs.