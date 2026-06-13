This Abandoned Military Fort In Nebraska Is Now A Historic State Park With Original Structures Ready To Explore

Scattered across the Great Plains are traces of the settlers who once staked their claims here — sometimes in the form of living villages that appear largely unchanged for centuries, sometimes as outposts that have long been left behind. In central Nebraska, you find one of these abandoned frontier posts at the Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park. For travelers interested in military history, the fort offers insight into frontier military operations and the threats they were established to address. For history lovers, it's a unique window into the past, with original buildings still standing and outfitted to look much as they did before abandonment.

Fort Hartsuff was built in 1874 as settlers moved westward across the Great Plains. It was intended to protect both settlers and the Pawnee people from attacks by their longtime enemies, the Sioux. During the fort's seven years of operation, however, there was only a single minor stand-off. By 1881, the fort had been abandoned as the perceived threat of attacks had largely subsided, rendering the post's original purpose obsolete. Today, visitors can walk among the surviving buildings and around the parade ground to get a sense of what life was like for soldiers stationed on the edge of westward expansion.