Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Beauty With Endless Outdoor Fun And Affordable, Healthy Living
Florida's sandy beaches and sunny days aren't for everyone. Some retirees prefer to see the seasons change and experience temperatures that don't keep them confined to air-conditioned buildings much of the year. If this sounds like you, then forget Florida. There's a Midwest beauty with endless outdoor fun and affordable, healthy living out there you might want to put on your radar.
The underrated city of Lincoln, Nebraska, has way more to offer retirees than you probably realize. For instance, abundant green spaces and a large collection of public outdoor art give Lincoln residents plenty of options when choosing a spot to walk, hike, picnic, or relax in nature. And several golf courses in and around the city make for a splendid way to spend an afternoon out in the fresh air. Public pools and gardens provide even more fun places for retirees here to get out and move. Plus, not too far from Lincoln, you can spend three days perusing more than 350 miles of vintage and antique finds during Nebraska's annual Junk Jaunt.
Affordability is another reason retirees are drawn to Lincoln, as the city has a lower cost of living than the national average. This means expenses from groceries to housing can be a little easier on your wallet. Additionally, Lincoln takes healthy living beyond just proper health care by providing retirees with many ways to get involved and make long-lasting friendships with others who share their interests. This kind of access to activities, resources, and communities is essential to helping people thrive as they age.
Discover Lincoln's beauty and endless outdoor fun
Nebraska, sometimes considered a Midwest flyover state, is actually where people enjoy more leisure time than anywhere else in America. It may not be the first place that comes to mind when you picture outdoor recreation, though. However, Lincoln's endless outdoor fun is a surprising perk of living here. Just north of the city, you can visit Arbor Lake, a 132-acre saline wetland with parking and benches for sitting and observing wildlife. At Frank Shoemaker Marsh, you can get closer to the plants and animals of the saline wetlands via the trail and small bridge over Little Salt Creek or the wildlife-viewing pier. Meanwhile, a stroll through Centennial Mall takes you seven blocks along 15th Street downtown and right to the front doors of Nebraska's state capitol building. Each of this area's four plazas features a mix of flexible green spaces, native grasses and flowers, and unique sculptures and fountains.
For more greenery, visit Lincoln's Sunken Gardens — listed among the "300 Best Gardens to Visit in the United States and Canada" in a 1998 National Geographic publication. This serene public garden has walking paths through flowers, grass, plants, trees, and shrubs, making it feel like an enchanting oasis in the city. Other public gardens you can explore include the Hamann Rose Garden with its 123 rose varieties and the Veterans Memorial Garden, where you can view more than 20 military monuments.
Tee off at one of the five public golf courses maintained by Lincoln Parks and Recreation. Pioneer Golf Course, Lincoln's oldest, was originally a 27-hole course when it was built in 1930. While it only has the standard 18 holes today, a lack of sand bunkers on the course helps it hold true to its origins. There's also the championship Mahoney Golf Course that caters to all skill levels. Here, you can play the 18-hole, par-70 course, get in some practice at the driving range, or take a class to improve your swing.
Lincoln offers affordable, healthy living for retirees
If living a financially comfortable, healthy, and active life in retirement is your goal, then Lincoln could be the ideal setting for your golden years. The cost of living in Nebraska is 10% below the national average, per RentCafe. Many of Lincoln's public parks, gardens, and outdoor art displays are completely free to visit, so you can go as often as you like. The lush Sunken Gardens, for example, offers free admission, and hiking, walking, or biking along the city's 185 miles of trails not only keeps you active but also won't cost a dime. Seniors get a discount at Lincoln's public golf courses, too, making this an affordable activity for retirees.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle as you age is key to a long life, and Lincoln's Department of Aging Partners provides services and amenities that help retirees stay active and live independently as long as possible. The Department of Aging is charged with operating the city's senior centers, which offer tons of opportunities for retirees to get together with friends, enjoy a healthy meal, take a class, or discover a new hobby. They also offer retirees a service to help take care of small home repair jobs. Plus, Omaha, Nebraska's largest city, where you can find riverside trails and quirky art, is less than an hour away. So, forget Florida, and add Lincoln to your list of places to retire.