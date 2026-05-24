Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Beauty With Endless Outdoor Fun And Affordable, Healthy Living

Florida's sandy beaches and sunny days aren't for everyone. Some retirees prefer to see the seasons change and experience temperatures that don't keep them confined to air-conditioned buildings much of the year. If this sounds like you, then forget Florida. There's a Midwest beauty with endless outdoor fun and affordable, healthy living out there you might want to put on your radar.

The underrated city of Lincoln, Nebraska, has way more to offer retirees than you probably realize. For instance, abundant green spaces and a large collection of public outdoor art give Lincoln residents plenty of options when choosing a spot to walk, hike, picnic, or relax in nature. And several golf courses in and around the city make for a splendid way to spend an afternoon out in the fresh air. Public pools and gardens provide even more fun places for retirees here to get out and move. Plus, not too far from Lincoln, you can spend three days perusing more than 350 miles of vintage and antique finds during Nebraska's annual Junk Jaunt.

Affordability is another reason retirees are drawn to Lincoln, as the city has a lower cost of living than the national average. This means expenses from groceries to housing can be a little easier on your wallet. Additionally, Lincoln takes healthy living beyond just proper health care by providing retirees with many ways to get involved and make long-lasting friendships with others who share their interests. This kind of access to activities, resources, and communities is essential to helping people thrive as they age.