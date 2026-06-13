Forget Napa Valley, Retire To California's Serene Sonoma Escape With River Charm, Tasty Eats, And Healthy Living

Between its temperate climate, slow pace of life, and award-winning wineries, California's Napa Valley has a lot to offer, making it a popular destination that many people love to explore — especially during retirement. But once you start planning and calculating expenses, it becomes clear that the lifestyle it offers usually comes at a high cost. Thankfully, there's an even better alternative. Located in Northern Sonoma County, Windsor boasts greater affordability and fewer tourists than Napa Valley, as well as a small-town atmosphere, river scenery, and an excellent dining scene. Windsor is considered a safe, retiree-friendly place to live or visit, complete with vineyard surroundings and pleasant weather for much of the year.

Even with all of its conveniences and amenities, Windsor retains a laid-back feel. Plus, the larger city of Santa Rosa is just a 10-mile drive away. In Windsor, you'll find a culture that revolves around healthy living, complete with a farmers market offering artisanal and locally-grown goods, as well as green spaces with walking trails.

Windsor is located around 65 miles north of San Francisco and just over 100 miles west of Sacramento, California's artsy "City of Trees". The closest travel hub is Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa, but San Francisco International Airport (SFO) may offer more flight options than the former. At SFO, visitors can take a connecting flight to Sonoma County, board the Groome Transportation shuttle, or better yet, rent a car and drive directly to Windsor.