The Highest Lake In Idaho Is A Pacific Northwest Gem To Hike To With Gorgeous Mountain Views

Free-roaming wolves, six separate ecoregions that range from alpine forests to rolling plains, native populations of grizzly bears — it must be Idaho! The Gem State seals its place among the other wild territories of the Pacific Northwest with stunning backcountry and mountains galore. They are sort of the hallmarks of this region, you know? Oh, and there are soaring lakes to be seen in these parts to boot, not least of all the single highest lake in all of Idaho: Goat Lake.

The superlative comes from the fact that Goat Lake is the highest-altitude lake listed on U.S. Geological Survey topo maps. It sits amid a cluster of other lakes — Betty Lake to the north, Baptie Lake to the southeast — in the midst of the Pioneer Mountains in Custer County. To reach it, you'll need to hit the trails. It's a path that takes you up through meadows filled with wildflowers, then out above the tree line into a cirque of mountains dominated by Standhope Peak.

The adventure begins at Broad Canyon Campground, tucked deep in the rugged mountains of central Idaho, an off-radar corner of the Pacific Northwest known for its uncrowded trails. Even getting here will likely be a challenge, since the trailhead sits a whopping 5 hours' drive from the city of Boise (and the state's main airport). However, you can drive to the start point in a little over three hours from Blackfoot, the "Potato Capital of the World", which rests on Interstate 15 to the southeast.