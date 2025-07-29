Idaho's Largest Lake Thrives In The Panhandle As A Recreational Paradise Surrounded By Artsy Towns
Northern Idaho is no stranger to picturesque lakes, rivers, and mountains, and we can thank the tremendous impact of Ice Age glaciers for that. During a series of dramatic events known as the Ice Age Floods, around the end of the last Ice Age (18,000 to 15,000 years ago), Idaho was the "breakout zone" where repeated floods created what we now think of as some of our most beloved vacation destinations. One of these happens to be the immanently scenic Lake Pend Oreille. Still dammed by thick glacial deposits and surrounded by unique landforms, it turns out that there are plenty of geological wonders to enjoy in a place that also brims with beautiful woodlands, outdoor recreation, and inviting small towns.
The largest lake in Idaho, Pend Oreille is 43 miles long and boasts more than 110 miles of picturesque shoreline. It's the state's deepest lake — and the fifth deepest in the U.S. — hosting a veritable smorgasbord of fish species to delight anglers, like various kinds of trout, walleye, and pike. Among the most sought-after species are giant kamloops rainbow trout, which can sometimes top 20 pounds, along with several species of salmon. Launch your craft from numerous boat launches or book with an outfit like Pend Oreille Charters for relaxed fishing jaunts with the family, or guided boat tours if seeing the local sights is more your style. Opportunities abound for epic relaxation, from soaking up some rays and swimming at Sandpoint City Beach to packing a picnic and hanging out on the beach at Trestle Creek.
Arts, culture, and natural beauty in Lake Pend Oreille
Lake Pend Oreille is surrounded by numerous charming towns, such as Dover, Sandpoint, Ponderay, Hope, and Kootenai on the northern shore, Clark Fork and Garfield Bay in the center of the lake, and Bayview in the south. Among these, Sandpoint is the largest community, featuring a two-week music festival between late July and early August, set against the backdrop of the lake. However, summertime isn't the only season worth visiting Lake Pend Oreille, as attendees to Sandpoint Winter Carnival can attest, who have celebrated this winter tradition for over 50 years. Sandpoint is also where you'll find wonderful artsy boutiques like Carousel Emporium, La Chic Boutique, and a local artists' cooperative called Art Works Gallery.
Travel from Sandpoint along the Pend Oreille Scenic Byway toward Trestle Creek, home to one of the Northwest's most significant bull trout spawning streams. This nationally-recognized scenic route is also part of the International Selkirk Loop, which meanders through northwest Washington, the Idaho Panhandle, and British Columbia. The route is teeming with destinations like nearby Bonner's Ferry, a wildly underrated waterfront city with enchanting views, and Lake Pend Oreille is a treasured stop along the way.
Continuing south from Trestle Creek, you'll arrive in the pleasant town of Hope, a serene Panhandle city with charm and beauty. Stop into The Float House, nestled amid the Hope Marina, for mouthwatering appetizers, a range of fusion dishes, and house cocktails like the Huckleberry Smash. Continue south to Clark Fork, where you can take in stunning views of the lake and mountains from the Pend Oreille Wildlife Management Area, one of 25 wildlife parcels spread around Lake Pend Oreille.
Enjoy family-friendly fun in Lake Pend Oreille's small towns
One thing that makes Lake Pend Oreille so remarkable is that its eastern shore is preserved as part of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, comprising a total of 2.5 million acres of public land. Narrow roads zig-zag through the trees and along the lake to connect small communities, making this a beautiful route to witness the area's glorious autumn foliage. However, the most common route around the lake is on the west side via US-95. Enjoy a truly remote camping experience at Whiskey Rock Bay Campground, where a total of nine sites are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with three perched right on the lake. The campground also features a swimming beach and picnic areas.
Lake Pend Oreille is just over an hour from Priest Lake, another glistening lake known as Idaho's "crown jewel," boasting secluded islands and beaches. Spokane, Washington is the nearest major city to Lake Pend Oreille, located just over an hour's drive to Bayview at the southwestern tip of the lake, or close to 90 minutes to Sandpoint. In Bayview, check into MacDonald's Resort, home to an award-winning marina, cabins with lakeside decks, and boat rentals. The on-site floating store features numerous gifts and souvenirs to remember your stay.
Near Bayview, be sure to spend a day — or several — at Farragut State Park. Park the RV at the campground for a budget-friendly basecamp, then get the adrenaline pumping at Tree to Tree Adventure Park, take a trail ride on horseback, and rent kayaks, canoes, or bikes. History buffs must pay a visit to "Mack," an artwork situated in the Farragut Memorial Plaza that represents nearly 300,000 sailors who trained here in preparation for World War II.