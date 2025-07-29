Idaho's Largest Lake Thrives In The Panhandle As A Recreational Paradise Surrounded By Artsy Towns

Northern Idaho is no stranger to picturesque lakes, rivers, and mountains, and we can thank the tremendous impact of Ice Age glaciers for that. During a series of dramatic events known as the Ice Age Floods, around the end of the last Ice Age (18,000 to 15,000 years ago), Idaho was the "breakout zone" where repeated floods created what we now think of as some of our most beloved vacation destinations. One of these happens to be the immanently scenic Lake Pend Oreille. Still dammed by thick glacial deposits and surrounded by unique landforms, it turns out that there are plenty of geological wonders to enjoy in a place that also brims with beautiful woodlands, outdoor recreation, and inviting small towns.

The largest lake in Idaho, Pend Oreille is 43 miles long and boasts more than 110 miles of picturesque shoreline. It's the state's deepest lake — and the fifth deepest in the U.S. — hosting a veritable smorgasbord of fish species to delight anglers, like various kinds of trout, walleye, and pike. Among the most sought-after species are giant kamloops rainbow trout, which can sometimes top 20 pounds, along with several species of salmon. Launch your craft from numerous boat launches or book with an outfit like Pend Oreille Charters for relaxed fishing jaunts with the family, or guided boat tours if seeing the local sights is more your style. Opportunities abound for epic relaxation, from soaking up some rays and swimming at Sandpoint City Beach to packing a picnic and hanging out on the beach at Trestle Creek.