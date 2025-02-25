The Underrated Idaho City Where Comfort Food Shines Is Known As The 'Potato Capital Of The World'

Situated about 250 miles east of Boise and its Boise Airport (BOI), Blackfoot is a hidden gem in the Gem State. With just over 12,000 residents, the bite-sized city offers quaint, suburban charm, radiating a palatable pride for its rich agricultural roots, showcased in its star attraction: the Idaho Potato Museum.

Listed among the five best food museums in America, the Idaho Potato Museum is housed in a historic railroad depot tucked into the heart of downtown Blackfoot. The first thing you'll notice about the museum is the enormous baked potato out front, luring in visitors to feed their curiosity. $6 will grant you admission into the quirky attraction, where you can bite into potato history and learn all about the beloved spud's origins. Strolling around the museum, you're guaranteed to get your fill of potato facts. If you've ever wondered how a potato is harvested, how french fries were introduced to America, or how many potatoes the average American devours per year, you'll find all those answers and more during your visit. You can also get a close-up look at the world's largest potato chip, a massive Pringle, on display at the museum.

After you've loaded up on potato knowledge, wander into the gift shop to find the perfect spud-themed souvenir. Their kitschy inventory includes potato-inspired keychains, soaps, T-shirts, mugs, and Mr. Potato Head toys. Since your stomach is likely to be growling after all the food talk, visit the on-site cafe for a basket of fries. If you order ahead, you can enjoy a steaming baked potato and choose from a number of mouthwatering toppings like sour cream, crispy bacon, and classic butter. Open year-round, Monday through Saturday, the museum is a must-visit in Blackfoot.