The Underrated Idaho City Where Comfort Food Shines Is Known As The 'Potato Capital Of The World'
Full of glittering garnets and a myriad of other minerals, Idaho may be nicknamed the Gem State, but its most precious treasure is the humble potato. As one of the lead spud-producing states in the U.S., Idaho is stuffed with potato-themed attractions, from the tasty Potato Trail in Boise — the underrated Northwest foodie destination that rivals Portland — to the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semi-truck that hauls a giant potato replica across the country each year. You can even sleep in a spud at one of America's most unusual hotels, a cozy but bizarre Idaho gem that's shaped like a potato.
If you're dreaming of a tater-filled trek through Idaho, make your way to the "Potato Capital of the World," Blackfoot. Spanned by bountiful potato fields, the charming community is abundant with the carb-heavy crops and is home to a variety of spud-related sights and attractions. Take a tour of the famous Idaho Potato Museum, bite into comfort food classics at local eateries, and burn off all those tater calories with outdoor adventures in beautiful Bingham County. For a one-of-a-kind getaway with deliciousness baked right in, book your trip to Blackfoot.
Feed your hunger for knowledge at the Idaho Potato Museum
Situated about 250 miles east of Boise and its Boise Airport (BOI), Blackfoot is a hidden gem in the Gem State. With just over 12,000 residents, the bite-sized city offers quaint, suburban charm, radiating a palatable pride for its rich agricultural roots, showcased in its star attraction: the Idaho Potato Museum.
Listed among the five best food museums in America, the Idaho Potato Museum is housed in a historic railroad depot tucked into the heart of downtown Blackfoot. The first thing you'll notice about the museum is the enormous baked potato out front, luring in visitors to feed their curiosity. $6 will grant you admission into the quirky attraction, where you can bite into potato history and learn all about the beloved spud's origins. Strolling around the museum, you're guaranteed to get your fill of potato facts. If you've ever wondered how a potato is harvested, how french fries were introduced to America, or how many potatoes the average American devours per year, you'll find all those answers and more during your visit. You can also get a close-up look at the world's largest potato chip, a massive Pringle, on display at the museum.
After you've loaded up on potato knowledge, wander into the gift shop to find the perfect spud-themed souvenir. Their kitschy inventory includes potato-inspired keychains, soaps, T-shirts, mugs, and Mr. Potato Head toys. Since your stomach is likely to be growling after all the food talk, visit the on-site cafe for a basket of fries. If you order ahead, you can enjoy a steaming baked potato and choose from a number of mouthwatering toppings like sour cream, crispy bacon, and classic butter. Open year-round, Monday through Saturday, the museum is a must-visit in Blackfoot.
Bite into classic comfort food, and enjoy potato-themed festivities
If you're still hungry, you can head to nearby Rupe's Burgers. Beginning as an A&W in the early '60s, the beloved burger joint is a local staple, serving classic diner fare in casual digs. For a more extensive dinner menu and top-notch cocktails, dine at Tommy Vaughn's Grill. Served alongside mouthwatering sirloin steaks, their mashed potatoes are a particularly popular crowd-pleaser.
While you can visit Blackfoot any time of year, plan for a September trip if you can during the Potato Fest, an annual celebration of Idaho's iconic vegetable featuring cook-offs, potato sack races, live music, and a potato-themed parade. About 20 miles north in Shelley, a similar festival named Idaho Spud Days kicks off in late September. Check out both for a weekend of potato-filled festivities.
While you're in the area, take advantage of Bingham County's great outdoors. Head north to Hell's Half Acre National Landmark, a unique lava flow field with paved paths that are perfect for a long hike, or keep it simple with a stroll through Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot. Whichever you choose, your potato gut will thank you for getting out to stretch your legs a bit.