Just Minutes From Downtown Ottawa Is Canada's Vibrant, Lush Park With Hiking, Swimming, And Paddling

Just minutes from downtown Ottawa is one of Canada's most expansive green spaces. Spanning over 220 square miles, Gatineau Park is known for its vibrant recreation opportunities, scenic lakes, and extensive trail network. Originally home to the Anishinaabe people, the land shifted to outdoor recreation use in the late 1800s. In 1938, the government obtained a portion of the park space, establishing the park's modern boundaries. Today, it is Canada's second most visited park.

Gatineau Park offers outdoor recreation year round, but the warmer months are especially popular for hiking, swimming, and paddling. Start at the visitor center on the park's eastern border. There, you'll find an interactive permanent exhibition about the park's history and conservation efforts, along with maps and a gift shop. From mid-May through October, visitors can hop aboard a free shuttle operating six days a week to help navigate the massive park.

From downtown Ottawa, it's just a 20-minute drive to the park's visitor center. If traveling from Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, it's a 30- to 40-minute drive. The park itself is free to visit, although there are parking fees for certain lots. Winter visitors should note that skiing and snowshoeing activities may also require additional fees.