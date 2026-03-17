Tucked Between Montreal And Ottawa Is Canada's Scenic Riverside Park With Beaches, Camping, And Trails

There are more than 330 provincial parks in Ontario, which draw in some 11 million visitors to explore the great outdoors. Located between the charming Canadian destinations of Montreal and Ottawa, known for the world's largest natural ice rink, is a pretty riverside park with lots of fun activities in nature: Voyageur Provincial Park.

Voyageur Provincial Park is on the Ottawa River, which forms the border between the two provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Paddling the safe bays and inlets on the lake-like river is popular, and canoes and kayaks are available to rent at the park. It's also a top spot for fishing, birding — besides waterfowl, you might see bald eagles, osprey, or great blue herons — and spotting wildlife like turtles and frogs. In winter, the park transforms into a snowy wonderland, with 10 kilometers (6 miles) of groomed cross-country ski trails. But hitting the beaches and trails, and camping out under the stars, are some of the best things to do here.