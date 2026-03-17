Tucked Between Montreal And Ottawa Is Canada's Scenic Riverside Park With Beaches, Camping, And Trails
There are more than 330 provincial parks in Ontario, which draw in some 11 million visitors to explore the great outdoors. Located between the charming Canadian destinations of Montreal and Ottawa, known for the world's largest natural ice rink, is a pretty riverside park with lots of fun activities in nature: Voyageur Provincial Park.
Voyageur Provincial Park is on the Ottawa River, which forms the border between the two provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Paddling the safe bays and inlets on the lake-like river is popular, and canoes and kayaks are available to rent at the park. It's also a top spot for fishing, birding — besides waterfowl, you might see bald eagles, osprey, or great blue herons — and spotting wildlife like turtles and frogs. In winter, the park transforms into a snowy wonderland, with 10 kilometers (6 miles) of groomed cross-country ski trails. But hitting the beaches and trails, and camping out under the stars, are some of the best things to do here.
Explore Voyageur Provincial Park's beaches and trails
There are four beaches for swimming at Voyageur Provincial Park. Two are at the day-use picnic area, one is at Champlain campground, and the last is at Iroquois campground. A Tripadvisor reviewer notes that "the river, with its clear and pleasant water, is perfect for swimming," and all beaches in the park have sand. It's perfect for a refreshing dip on a sunny summer's day.
Hikers will love exploring the three trails at Voyageur Provincial Park. The Coureur des Bois Trail is a 1.5-kilometer (0.9-mile) loop that will take about 45 minutes — it's secluded in nature and rated as easy, showcasing the aquatic habitats here. The Outaouais Trail is a 2.7-kilometer (1.7-mile) linear route partly along the shoreline of Iroquois Bay, with a few places for fishing and some scenic viewpoints. The 3.6-kilometer (2.2-mile) Wàwàshkeshì Trail has a few small hills but is flat overall — the route passes through dense cedar wood.
Planning your trip to Voyageur Provincial Park
There are three campgrounds at the park if you want to spend a night here: Champlain, Iroquois, and Portage. The campgrounds have over 400 campsites between them, and all three have some sites with electrical hookups — there's a total of 150 electrical hookup sites in the park — plus bathrooms, laundry facilities, and water taps. Argos Girl Outdoors reports her site was "decently private," with lots of shade, and "a relaxing spot to unwind." If you prefer peace and serenity while camping, reserve one of the dog-free or radio-free campsites at Iroquois campground. Champlain and Portage campgrounds are better for larger setups; a group campground is also available.
Visitors will need a Day Use Permit (DUP) to visit Ontario Parks like Voyageur Provincial Park. The closest major airport is Montreal Trudeau International Airport, which is a 45-minute drive away from the park. To continue exploring more of Ontario's breathtaking natural beauty, visit the magical Kawartha Lakes region, located west of Ottawa.