Forget Lafayette, Louisiana's Nearby City Is A Rapidly-Growing Gem With Shops, Tasty Local Eats, And Music
There's no question that Lafayette is a buzzworthy Louisiana destination. The city, the fifth-largest in the state, is a hub for Cajun and Creole fare and regional historical attractions. However, there is a nearby city that will draw you in with its Acadiana charm and serve as a reminder that little-known gems can also provide an authentic experience. Say goodbye to Lafayette and hello to Scott, which is less than 10 miles (or about a 15-minute drive) away. The city, featuring local shops, Cajun cuisine, and the Scott Boudin Festival, an annual celebration with music, is on the rise.
In 2026, it was listed as the sixth-fastest-growing city in Louisiana by World Population Review. Using data from the United States Census Bureau, the website revealed that Scott's population grew from 8,170 in 2020 to 9,954 in 2026. According to an article in the Acadiana Advocate, Scott saw a 2% increase in its population between July 2024 and July 2025 alone. That said, the city is ranked as one of Louisiana's top 30 suburbs on Niche, with reviews on the platform commending its amenities, including its shops.
Scott is home to an assortment of small businesses like Revival Antiques, established in 2010. The aisles of this 19th century structure are bursting with furniture, mirrors, clocks, and more. Many items are from the 1930s or earlier and hail from Europe. Collectors may also enjoy a visit to the highly rated Ray's Card Catalog. It boasts cases and shelves of Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards. Plus, reviewers on Google repeatedly make note of the welcoming staff. Additionally, Scott has stylish clothing stores like Sarah Louise Boutique. This woman-owned retailer with an elevated shabby chic aesthetic offers preppy apparel , accessories, and self-care items.
Taste authentic Cajun fare in Scott, Louisiana
While you can experience Cajun culture in Lafayette, you can also do so in Scott, which is filled with options to savor Louisiana's trademark cuisine. As a review on Niche for Scott explains, "The food scene is amazing and full of local flavor." The city is known as the "Boudin Capital of the World" due to its Cajun options. Unfamiliar with boudin? It can be described as a well-seasoned pork sausage with rice and other fillings. You can find this Cajun specialty in Scott at Billy's Boudin & Cracklins (there are four locations in Louisiana but the one in Scott was one of the first).
Although it is a butcher shop, it has boudin, boudin balls (a fried pork ball), and other hot food in deli cases that are ready to eat. It's perfect if you need a snack on the go as you shop or explore the city. "I was excited to finally try the authentic boudin in Scott but was totally unprepared for how mind-bogglingly good it would be," states a review from Google. However, others warn that it's not uncommon to encounter long lines at Billy's Boudin & Cracklins.
If you'd rather dine at a full-service establishment, Uncle T's Oyster Bar is ranked as the best restaurant in Scott on TripAdvisor and Yelp. Located in a historic structure, the casual eatery serves locally sourced charbroiled oysters, though reviewers say that its po' boys are a standout item. Options include The Cowboy, made with pulled pork, and the Swamp Thang (if you've never tried alligator, this is your chance). Another highly rated place in town is Granddaddy's Crawfish. At this rustic bayou-themed spot, you can feast on, you guessed it, crawfish boils, with a few customers writing that it was some of the best they have ever had.
Listen and dance to live tunes in Scott, Louisiana
As the "Boudin Capital of the World," Scott hosts the award-winning Scott Boudin Festival. This tradition began in 2013 and is typically held in April next to Scott City Hall. Naturally, attendees can expect an array of food stalls offering this and other fair treats. Likewise, there's a boudin eating contest and carnival rides for kiddos. Nevertheless, a highlight for many is the music. Several acts hit the stage throughout this three-day celebration ranging from DJs to Cajun music. It's not uncommon to see crowds of people gathered by the stage dancing to the beat as they celebrate the city's rich culture.
For dates and more information, head to the Scott Boudin Festival's website. There are several hotels near this venue, like the popular Comfort Inn & Suites Scott-West Lafayette. If you're not in town during this event, you can still listen to live tunes in Scott by planning a night out at Cowboys Nightclub. This 21+ saloon-like establishment has weekly performers (primarily country and Cajun musicians). You can check Cowboys Nightclub's Facebook for its latest lineup.
As Scott, located only about 20 minutes away from Lafayette Regional Airport, continues to grow, new commercial projects will likely emerge. But in the meantime, there's plenty of places where visitors can shop, eat, and appreciate local music. There are also other destinations near Lafayette that might pique their interest. There's Breaux Bridge, the "Crawfish Capital of the World" and a city with festivals and downtown shops. Or Delcambre, a gulf coast fishing town with markets and charm.