Forget Lafayette, Louisiana's Nearby City Is A Rapidly-Growing Gem With Shops, Tasty Local Eats, And Music

There's no question that Lafayette is a buzzworthy Louisiana destination. The city, the fifth-largest in the state, is a hub for Cajun and Creole fare and regional historical attractions. However, there is a nearby city that will draw you in with its Acadiana charm and serve as a reminder that little-known gems can also provide an authentic experience. Say goodbye to Lafayette and hello to Scott, which is less than 10 miles (or about a 15-minute drive) away. The city, featuring local shops, Cajun cuisine, and the Scott Boudin Festival, an annual celebration with music, is on the rise.

In 2026, it was listed as the sixth-fastest-growing city in Louisiana by World Population Review. Using data from the United States Census Bureau, the website revealed that Scott's population grew from 8,170 in 2020 to 9,954 in 2026. According to an article in the Acadiana Advocate, Scott saw a 2% increase in its population between July 2024 and July 2025 alone. That said, the city is ranked as one of Louisiana's top 30 suburbs on Niche, with reviews on the platform commending its amenities, including its shops.

Scott is home to an assortment of small businesses like Revival Antiques, established in 2010. The aisles of this 19th century structure are bursting with furniture, mirrors, clocks, and more. Many items are from the 1930s or earlier and hail from Europe. Collectors may also enjoy a visit to the highly rated Ray's Card Catalog. It boasts cases and shelves of Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards. Plus, reviewers on Google repeatedly make note of the welcoming staff. Additionally, Scott has stylish clothing stores like Sarah Louise Boutique. This woman-owned retailer with an elevated shabby chic aesthetic offers preppy apparel , accessories, and self-care items.