Boston's Largest Neighborhood Is A Destination Filled With Historic Landmarks And A Thriving Restaurant Scene

History buffs and foodies should make sure that the bustling city of Boston is high on their list of must-visit destinations. Not only is it home to several world-class museums and historic landmarks, but it also boasts a robust and diverse culinary scene. While downtown Boston features some of the city's most famous restaurants and historic sites, tons of underrated neighborhoods offer a different way to explore what this city has to offer. One such area is the sprawling neighborhood of Dorchester, just a short drive away from downtown.

Dorchester is not only the largest neighborhood in Boston, spanning about 6 square miles, but it's also one of the most diverse. Founded in 1630, it became a hub for immigration in the 20th century, with residents hailing from across Europe and North America. Today, Dorchester houses about a fifth of Boston's population, and the neighborhood's early influx of immigrants is reflected in the diversity of the residents and the area's vibrant offerings. Dorchester's history is deeply entwined with that of the nation, as many of the nation's "firsts" happened here. In 1639, Dorchester became the home of the first free public elementary school, Mather Elementary School, which is still in operation today. In 1765, the country's first chocolate factory, Walter Baker Chocolate Factory, opened here. Dorchester even houses the oldest home in Boston, the James Blake House, constructed in 1661.

In addition to its rich history, Dorchester has a thriving food scene with numerous top-rated restaurants, as well as 351 acres of green space. Whether you're drawn by history, food, or outdoor recreation, this neighborhood offers plenty of reasons to explore beyond downtown Boston. For out-of-state travelers, Dorchester is easy to reach via Boston Logan International Airport, which is about a 20-minute drive away, with plenty of lodging options nearby.