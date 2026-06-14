Forget Yellowstone, Visit The Midwest's Underrated Hilly Nature Preserve Where Bison Roam Wild

Yellowstone may well be on your bucket list, having been named the best national park to visit in 2026, and that popularity is well-deserved. But Yellowstone saw 4.7 million visitors in 2025, so you'll be contending with crowds there. That won't be the case at Big Basin Prairie Preserve, where you'll find solitude, whether you drive through along Highway 283 to take in the views, stop for the day to get out for a hike or bike ride, or set up for sunset or sunrise to take some unique photographs as magic hour bathes the basin in gold.

The 4.7-mile Little Basin Loop is a gravel road that tours Big Basin and neighboring Little Basin. It can be partially driven in certain conditions, but the best way to see and experience the landscape is to get out and take a hike. Mountain and gravel bikers can also use this trail which takes you past St. Jacob's Well, a 60-foot deep spring that was used as a watering hole on cattle drives out of nearby Dodge City. This is one place you may see bison, as this Tripadvisor visitor did, writing that "...there were approximately 12 buffalo cows with their calves... no traffic, no people, just the Great Plains in the 1880's."

Big Basin is a photographer's dream destination, with the 100-foot basin walls providing wide-open vistas you don't always find in notoriously flat Kansas. Be sure to bring a telephoto lens if you want to get a good shot of those bison. If you're on the road and looking for a quick stop at a viewpoint, take this Tripadvisor reviewer's advice and seek out the gravel road just south of the main parking area on Highway 283, for "spectacular views of the bison herd in the basin below from the ridge surrounding the basin."