7 Island Getaways In Asia That Could Pass For The Caribbean
Nothing spells a beach holiday like powdery white sands, turquoise waters, swaying palm trees, and the occasional rustle of sea breeze cooling the heat down a notch. And more often than not, the Caribbean pops up as the ultimate epitome of this tropical tableau. The availability of flights from major U.S. cities makes the Caribbean a natural shoo-in for a beach getaway without the jet lag. But if you're up for a longer flight and interested in trying something new, Asia has no shortage of beach destinations that are dead ringers for the Caribbean, too.
Don't just take our word for it. From a limestone cliff-rimmed Philippine island claiming the top spot on the World's 50 Best Beaches 2026 to a Japanese archipelago dubbed the "Caribbean of Asia" by Travel + Leisure, Asia effortlessly matches the Caribbean vibe. And it goes beyond the beaches — these Asian getaways embrace the unhurried rhythms of island life, offer natural landscapes ranging from rainforests to lagoons, and adapt to however you plan to holiday, whether that's a laid-back beach escape or a lively party scene.
If it's diversity you're craving, these islands spread across Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia each carry their own distinct cultural fingerprint that spans heritage to cuisine and the hospitality Asian countries are known for. And just like the Caribbean, these seven destinations are reachable by a short flight or ferry from major Asian hubs, making a compelling case for heading east once beach season rolls around.
Kerama Islands, Okinawa, Japan
When it comes to the sea, there's clear turquoise waters, and then there's the water surrounding the Kerama Islands, so vivid in its clarity that it's spawned a shade of its own: Kerama blue. Composed of more than 20 islands, this Okinawan archipelago sits within the Keramashoto National Park, and it shows: aside from its famous blue waters and white sandy expanses, the isles — from the four inhabited ones to those temptingly off-grid — have opportunities for scenic hikes, whale watching, and underwater adventures such as diving and snorkeling.
Entalula Island, Palawan, Philippines
Easily comparable to the Caribbean's uninhabited cays, Entalula Island is a secluded slice of paradise with limestone cliffs and turquoise waters in the Philippines' Palawan province. It takes a boat ride from nearby El Nido to get to Entalula, where stretches of white sand peek between karst cliffs and are backed by lush forest. Its most arresting feature, a vertical rock formation with its base straddling sea and sand, is fodder for Instagrammers, while its aquamarine waters are a snorkeler's and diver's paradise.
Andaman Islands, India
When it comes to islands, India doesn't quite register on a traveler's radar like Thailand or the Philippines. A pity, given that it's home to the Andaman Islands, an archipelago in the Bay of Bengal. Those in the know head to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island), whose ocean depths are riddled with shipwrecks, rock formations, and a delightful range of marine life. Swaraj Dweep's coasts and mangroves seasonally glow with bioluminescence, not unlike the Caribbean's Mosquito Bay in Vieques, Puerto Rico. Witness the turtle nesting sites and dugong — sea cow — sightings across the archipelago's islands.
Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
The 93-mile coastline of Vietnam's Phu Quoc island not only has the makings of a tropical paradise — white sand beaches, dive-worthy waters, and a laid-back pace that rivals the Caribbean's — but also surprises with features like pepper farms, temples, and abundant seafood fare. With more than half of the island dominated by forests, vacationers can easily move from beach to jungle. Swathes of Phu Quoc's waters and forests are designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve areas, fiercely protected from overdevelopment. But its developed side delivers too, with amusement parks and night markets to keep you occupied onshore.
Perhentian Islands, Malaysia
Fully embracing its literal translation — Perhentian means "stopping point" in Malay — this chain of under-the-radar Malaysian islands deserves a few days' stop not just for rest and relaxation, but for adventure as well. Shuttling between the two main islands, the larger Besar and the smaller Kecil, makes both options a possibility. While white sand beaches and turquoise waters are present on both islands, the islands tout their own vibes: Besar is where you'll honeymoon, and Kecil is where you'll party. Swimming with the green turtles at Turtle Point on Besar is a highlight for avid snorkelers.
Koh Lipe, Thailand
Carving out a corner of the Tarutao National Marine Park in southern Thailand is Koh Lipe, a small inhabited island whose surrounding waters cradle some of the best dive sites in the Andaman Sea, featuring soft coral reefs, wall dives, and encounters with a vast array of marine life and the occasional run-in with whale sharks. Upon resurfacing, you'll quickly learn that island folk get around on foot — practical for alternating between its three major beaches: Hat Pattaya and its lively bar scene; Hat Sunrise's quieter shores, and Hat Sunset's bay-riddled beach.
Kei Islands, Indonesia
While Bali is known as Indonesia's total island paradise packed with surf, sunsets, and culture, the Kei Islands appeal to the truly off-grid traveler who craves the remoteness that Bali used to have. Scattered across the Banda Sea in southeast Maluku, this island chain is more accessible than you'd imagine, with the Langgur Airport serving domestic flights. No compromises are made on beauty either — from Pasir Panjang Beach's deserted sandy stretches to Bair Island's rock-rimmed lagoon and the numerous snorkeling spots sprinkled throughout the archipelago.