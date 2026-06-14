Between New York City And Allentown Is New Jersey's Charming, Fairytale Community With A Highly-Praised Winery

New Jersey's Skylands Region feels incredibly remote. It has peaceful state parks, historic villages, and picturesque landscapes instead of the towering skyscrapers and crowded beaches for which the state is infamous. If you don't believe it, then it's time to plan a trip to Oldwick. The tiny community, located about halfway between New York City and Allentown, is a quaint spot with an adorable downtown. It even has an award-winning winery on the outskirts of town.

The Skylands are the five counties that sit in the northwest corner of New Jersey. They are among the least populated spots in the Garden State. One of them, Hunterdon County, is gaining a reputation as a destination for year-round outdoor activities. That's where you'll find the village of Oldwick. Despite being just 50 miles from two big cities (New York City and Allentown, a thriving, artsy Pennsylvania city with world-class bites), the small town still feels like you're taking a journey back in time due to its charming Main Street lined with trees, landmark buildings, and locally owned restaurants.

Oldwick is less than 40 miles west of New Jersey's largest airport. Though Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is a US East Coast hub known for cancellations, it conveniently receives nonstop flights from all over the world. You can also ride a commuter train on NJ Transit's Gladstone Branch out to Peapack. The Peapack Station is then less than 10 miles from Oldwick.